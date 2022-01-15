TERENCE NAIDU CONSPIRACY – ‘THERE WAS AN EYEWITNESS,’ DAP REP CLAIMS HIS DRINKS WERE SPIKED – BUT BY WHOM & WHAT WERE THE MOTIVES? TO EMBARRASS HIM? TO MAKE HIM DEFECT LIKE PAUL YONG?

GEORGE TOWN: Perak assemblyman Terence Naidu, who was arrested on Thursday night for drug use at a nightclub, has claimed that his drinks were spiked.

Naidu said another person had witnessed his drink being topped up after he had gone to the toilet at the KTV (karaoke parlour).

He said he lodged a police report detailing his claim as soon as he was released from custody yesterday. An eyewitness had also lodged a report confirming the same, he said.

“I intend to defend myself to prove my innocence. Needless to say, many have jumped to the conclusion that I must be guilty. Nothing has changed, and I shall carry out my duties to my electorate and will stand by my position that drugs have and will always be a social issue, while continuing the fight against this,” he said in a statement.

Naidu is a two-term assemblyman for Pasir Bedamar in Teluk Intan.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.