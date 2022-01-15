WE WILL WITHDRAW SUPPORT FOR YOU AS PM – AMANAH WARNS ISMAIL SABRI – IF HE DOES NOT NIP IN THE BUD NAJIB & ZAHID CAMP’S PLOT TO TRIGGER JOHOR STATE POLLS

Amanah threatens to withdraw support for PM if Johor elections gets go ahead

JOHOR BARU: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has threatened to withdraw his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri if a state election were to be held in Johor.

He said that he would not hesitate to withdraw his support for the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on bipartisan cooperation between Pakatan Harapan and the government if the state election were to be held.

“The situation today is not suitable for the rakyat to go through a state election, especially as the flood issue has yet to be solved and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“They (the government) have to think about the rakyat seriously.

“If they were to dissolve state assemblies recklessly, in Johor and then Perak or other states, then I may withdraw my support for the MoU that we have been giving all these while,” he told The Star.

Salahuddin, who was also the Pulai MP and Simpang Jeram assemblyman, added that Johor Pakatan Harapan had been supportive of the state government despite the latter’s one-seat majority status.

“We have been very cooperative and supportive of the state government for the sake of the rakyat. We went beyond politics.

“So, what is the purpose of doing it (state election) earlier?” he added.

Speculation of a state election being held in Johor had been high after the passing of Parti Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian last month.

The Perikatan Nasional administration in Johor was currently holding the state with a one-seat majority, of only 28 seats against Pakatan Harapan’s 27, while one seat left vacant after the passing of the Kempas assemblyman.

Currently, the state government consists of Umno (14), MIC (two), PAS (one) and Bersatu (11) while the opposition consists of DAP (14), Amanah (six) and PKR (seven).

ANN

