ZAHID SLAPS HADI AGAIN – NO BERSATU! AND IF PAS INSISTS, THEN IT’S NO MN EITHER! – ‘THEIR CLEVER PLANS FAILED WHILE UMNO CONTINUED TO MOVE FORWARD’

Umno’s grassroots are the ultimate decision-makers of the party, and the leadership will follow their voices, said party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this today in a statement whereby he attached a photograph of him embracing PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang without any direct reference to PAS or its leader through words.

According to Zahid, Umno was the victim of a plot to destroy the party after the last general elections but because of the unity of the grassroots, the party prevailed and was on the route to revival.

“Umno belongs to the grassroots. The leadership is merely a trustee. This synergy – whereby the grassroots set directions for the leadership to interpret – has proven to work,” he said.

Zahid’s statement on the supremacy of Umno’s grassroots comes two weeks after Hadi claimed that the majority in Umno’s leadership wants to see Muafakat Nasional cooperate with Perikatan Nasional.

According to Hadi, in this particular instance, the Umno’s grassroots should listen to the leadership and not the other way around.

While Zahid’s statement did not refer to Hadi or PAS, the former did make thinly veiled references to Umno splinter party Bersatu.

Zahid said Umno’s enemies attempted to dissolve Umno after the 2018 elections. After that failed, there were attempts to entice Umno members to defect.

“When they realised that their efforts were unsuccessful, they tried to control Umno. Praise be to God that Umno fended off all their plans with wisdom and a will to fight back.

“Their clever plans failed while Umno continued to move forward, one step at a time,” he said.

Hadi has repeatedly stated that PAS wants an electoral pact alongside Umno and Bersatu. That did not happen during the Malacca elections last year, and Umno leaders have pledged that it will not happen if there is an election in Johor.

