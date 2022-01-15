UMNO’S KHALED NORDIN MEETS JOHOR SULTAN – BUT DENIES IT’S ABOUT DISSOLVING STATE ASSEMBLY – YET HE STARTS TO BEAT THE WAR DRUMS WITH VISITS TO CAMPAIGN OPERATION CENTERS

Umno veep denies meeting sultan to discuss Johor polls

UMNO vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin has denied that the meeting with the sultan of Johor yesterday was to discuss having the state elections in the near future.

The former Johor menteri besar said it was a casual meeting where they also discussed current issues involving the state such as the floods.

He also told all parties not to speculate or share pictures of him with Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Istana Pasir Pelangi in Johor Baru yesterday morning via Facebook.

“No… don’t speculate too much (on discussion for state elections),” he told Malay-language daily Sinar Harian.

“Tuanku (Sultan) Ibrahim and I always meet. It has nothing to do with other issues, just say ‘hello’

and discuss state issues such as the floods and so on.”

Rumours of the dissolution of the state assembly to make way for polls have been circulating since former menteri besar Osman Sapian, who is also the Kempas assemblyman, died on December 21.

Meanwhile, a Sinar Harian source said the Johor state elections are inevitable due to the government’s weak position after relying on a slim majority of one seat.

It is also learnt that Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad has received a “mandate” from the Umno Supreme Council, which met last Wednesday, to seek an audience with the sultan of Johor and conveyed the party’s intention to dissolve the state assembly as soon as flood management matters in the state are over.

Barisan Nasional/Perikatan Nasional has 28 seats in the state assembly through Umno (14), MIC (2), PAS (1) and Bersatu (11). Pakatan Harapan has 27 seats via DAP (14), Amanah (6) and PKR (7). TMI

