UMNO’S KHALED NORDIN MEETS JOHOR SULTAN – BUT DENIES IT’S ABOUT DISSOLVING STATE ASSEMBLY – YET HE STARTS TO BEAT THE WAR DRUMS WITH VISITS TO CAMPAIGN OPERATION CENTERS
Umno veep denies meeting sultan to discuss Johor polls
UMNO vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin has denied that the meeting with the sultan of Johor yesterday was to discuss having the state elections in the near future.
The former Johor menteri besar said it was a casual meeting where they also discussed current issues involving the state such as the floods.
He also told all parties not to speculate or share pictures of him with Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Istana Pasir Pelangi in Johor Baru yesterday morning via Facebook.
“No… don’t speculate too much (on discussion for state elections),” he told Malay-language daily Sinar Harian.
and discuss state issues such as the floods and so on.”
Rumours of the dissolution of the state assembly to make way for polls have been circulating since former menteri besar Osman Sapian, who is also the Kempas assemblyman, died on December 21.
Meanwhile, a Sinar Harian source said the Johor state elections are inevitable due to the government’s weak position after relying on a slim majority of one seat.
It is also learnt that Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad has received a “mandate” from the Umno Supreme Council, which met last Wednesday, to seek an audience with the sultan of Johor and conveyed the party’s intention to dissolve the state assembly as soon as flood management matters in the state are over.
Barisan Nasional/Perikatan Nasional has 28 seats in the state assembly through Umno (14), MIC (2), PAS (1) and Bersatu (11). Pakatan Harapan has 27 seats via DAP (14), Amanah (6) and PKR (7). TMI
Umno veep beats war drums for Johor polls
In yet another sign that the Johor legislative assembly election is happening soon, Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin visited a small campaigning operation last night.
Khaled revealed on his Facebook that he visited the Umno operations centre for the Keembong voting district, which is part of the Johor Jaya constituency.
“Although Johor Jaya is held by the opposition, Umno is steadfast and will work hard to ensure BN retakes the seat.
“(During my speech) I also stressed to MCA that it is very important for them to work hard and restore Chinese support for BN,” he said.
Johor Jaya was traditionally a BN and MCA stronghold until the 2013 elections.
There is intense speculation that Umno’s leadership was keen on dissolving the Johor legislative assembly to pave way for fresh polls.
In November last year, Umno was given a massive political boost when it forced a snap election in Malacca, allowing it to form a state government with a two-thirds majority without Bersatu.
Presently, Umno has to depend on Bersatu to be in government in Johor. However, this state administration only has a one-seat majority.
Khaled said he had informed the activists in Johor Jaya that BN will not be seeking cooperation with parties outside the coalition during future elections.
“A dominant BN in government will ensure political stability and peace,” he added. – MKINI