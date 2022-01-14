DAP’S TERENCE NAIDU THE PERAK REP ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY TESTING POSITIVE FOR ‘ILLICIT SUBSTANCES’

Pasir Bedamar assemblyperson Terence Naidu has been released from custody after he was detained yesterday for testing positive for illicit substances.

His lawyer RSN Rayer confirmed the matter with Malaysiakini.

“Yes, he (Terence) was arrested. I went for the remand proceedings today.

“They (the police) requested for four days and I objected to the remand. The court ordered (for) him to be released,” Rayer said when contacted tonight.

Terence, 54, is a two-term assemblyperson.

Bernama earlier reported that a Perak assemblyperson was arrested during a police raid on a nightclub in Perai, Bukit Mertajam, Penang, last night.

He was later detained after testing positive for an unspecified drug.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The section stipulates that any person who consumes or administers to himself any dangerous drug shall be guilty. They can be fined up to RM5,000 or jailed for up to two years.

Aside from the DAP politician, Penang Police Narcotics Investigation Department Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah confirmed that 47 others were also detained during the 9pm raid.

Of those arrested, 36 were positive for drugs, he said.

