RAIS YATIM, WHO CHAIRS SPECIAL COMMITTEE ON CORRUPTION, WANTS MACC CHIEF AZAM BAKI TO TAKE ‘SHORT BREAK’ PENDING PROBE – HINTS OF ‘MISCONDUCT’, NOT ‘CRIMINAL CASE’ – BUT WHY ‘SHORT BREAK’ OR BE SO LENIENT IF GOVT HAD ISSUED CIRCULARS IN 1993 & 2002 FORBIDDING CIVIL SERVANTS FROM PURCHASING SHARES WORTH OVER RM100K

Rais Yatim also said the issue of Azam Baki owning shares may just be a case of ‘misconduct’ rather than a ‘criminal act’.

Azam should go on garden leave, says Rais Yatim

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki should go on garden leave while investigations into his ownership of corporate shares are ongoing, Dewan Negara speaker Rais Yatim said today.

At a press conference in Parliament, Rais, who is the chairman of the Special Committee on Corruption, said it was the norm for civil servants under investigation to be suspended from their duties or to go on leave.

“It’s up to the public service department (JPA) to take action and decide,” he said.

“However, there have been cases involving higher-ranking officials who did not go on leave while investigations into them were ongoing.”

He stated that the government had issued circulars in 1993 and 2002 forbidding civil servants from purchasing shares worth more than RM100,000.

As such, Rais said Azam’s case may just be a “misconduct” rather than a “criminal act”.

There have been repeated calls from several quarters for Azam to resign in light of the recent revelation of his alleged extensive ownership of shares in a public-listed company.

However, at a special press conference last week, Azam denied any wrongdoing and said his brother used his trading account to acquire the shares.

Police have confirmed that a report had been filed against Azam, and that the Securities Commission (SC) was also investigating the case. FMT