RAIS YATIM, WHO CHAIRS SPECIAL COMMITTEE ON CORRUPTION, WANTS MACC CHIEF AZAM BAKI TO TAKE ‘SHORT BREAK’ PENDING PROBE – HINTS OF ‘MISCONDUCT’, NOT ‘CRIMINAL CASE’ – BUT WHY ‘SHORT BREAK’ OR BE SO LENIENT IF GOVT HAD ISSUED CIRCULARS IN 1993 & 2002 FORBIDDING CIVIL SERVANTS FROM PURCHASING SHARES WORTH OVER RM100K

Azam should go on garden leave, says Rais Yatim

Rais Yatim also said the issue of Azam Baki owning shares may just be a case of ‘misconduct’ rather than a ‘criminal act’.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki should go on garden leave while investigations into his ownership of corporate shares are ongoing, Dewan Negara speaker Rais Yatim said today.

At a press conference in Parliament, Rais, who is the chairman of the Special Committee on Corruption, said it was the norm for civil servants under investigation to be suspended from their duties or to go on leave.

“However, there have been cases involving higher-ranking officials who did not go on leave while investigations into them were ongoing.”

He stated that the government had issued circulars in 1993 and 2002 forbidding civil servants from purchasing shares worth more than RM100,000.

As such, Rais said Azam’s case may just be a “misconduct” rather than a “criminal act”.

There have been repeated calls from several quarters for Azam to resign in light of the recent revelation of his alleged extensive ownership of shares in a public-listed company.

However, at a special press conference last week, Azam denied any wrongdoing and said his brother used his trading account to acquire the shares.

Police have confirmed that a report had been filed against Azam, and that the Securities Commission (SC) was also investigating the case.  FMT

Rais Yatim: Public Service Commission to decide if MACC chief to go on leave pending stock trading probe

KUALA LUMPUR — It is up to the Public Service Commission to decide if Tan Sri Azam Baki should take a leave of absence from work as the head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) pending ongoing investigations into his alleged proxy stock trading, Tan Sri Rais Yatim said today.

“This is the practice, when officers are interrogated, they are usually suspended,” he told a press conference at Parliament this morning.

“However, I would like to mention that there are also those with higher ranks who did not go on leave while investigations against them were ongoing. 

“It is up to the SPA to take action and decide,” he added, referring to the Public Service Commission by its Malay abbreviation.

Rais said the SCC had met twice over Azam’s share deal and recommended an investigation since the matter has become a source of contention and is being discussed publicly on social media last month.

He said the SCC recommended that the authorities, such as the Securities Commission, the police, SPA and the Public Service Department (JPJ) initiate investigations.

He said the investigations would be able to establish the facts on the volume, time, value of the shares traded through Azam’s stock trading account.

He added that the government had issued circulars in 1993 and 2002 forbidding civil servants from buying shares worth more than RM100,000.

“We will wait for the report to be made by SPA, JPA, PDRM or SC. But the question of the declaration of property must be floated as evidence,” Rais said.

He also said the SCC will present its report to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, Rais said now would be a good time to revisit the proposal to make the MACC answerable to Parliament. The MACC currently is under the oversight of the Prime Minister’s Department.

Azam had admitted in a press conference earlier this month that he had allowed his younger brother, Nasir Baki, to use his stock trading account to buy millions worth of shares in two public-listed companies back in 2015.

He denied any wrongdoing, saying the amount has since been transferred to Nasir’s account. However, he has not explained publicly why Nasir had to use his account to buy those shares.

On January 8, Azam said he is ready for his alleged misconduct case to be referred to the MACC’s Complaints Committee. MALAY MAIL

