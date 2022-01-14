HADI WANTS BERSATU, NOT UMNO – GET THAT OR GET SACKED! EX-MINISTER KHAIRUDDIN – INFAMOUS FOR QUARANTINE BREACH, AUDI Q7 FOR WIFE & ALLEGED RELATIONSHIP WITH CELEBRITY – SACKED FROM PAS CENTRAL COMMITTEE

Kuala Nerus MP Khairuddin Aman Razali has been removed from his position as a PAS central committee member, according to party president Abdul Hadi Awang.

Hadi confirmed the matter when met by reporters in Marang, Terengganu, before Friday prayers this afternoon.

Hadi did not disclose reasons behind the move but alluded to a possible breach of party discipline, as decided at a meeting chaired by PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan on Wednesday.

“Within the party we have discipline. Those who did not follow, they can be transferred to another position, to another duty, suspended or even sacked,” said Hadi.

The sacking came less than two months after he was appointed as a central committee member.

Khairuddin was appointed to the position after he was defeated in the party polls last November.

Hadi said the decision was after a meeting on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Khairuddin is among a group of leaders who are opposed to Hadi’s strategy of forging stronger ties with Bersatu under the PN banner, which is causing tension with Umno.

They prefer the Islamist party to consolidate their alliance with Umno under Muafakat Nasional.

Other leaders aligned with Khairuddin include Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz and Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki.

The trio was purged during the party polls but was reappointed into the supreme council in a show of unity.

However, Khairuddin’s sacking less than two months after his appointment highlights that the fissure in PAS is persisting over its tussle between Umno and Bersatu.

MKINI

.