MOVE ASIDE, ‘TIN KOSONG’! – IN CLEAR SNUB TO ANWAR, KIT SIANG SAYS MUSA HITAM THE BEST PM MALAYSIA NEVER HAD – A SIGN DAP IS FINALLY WAKING UP TO ANWAR’S FAILURES – AND EVEN IF MUSA IS NOT THE NEXT PM CANDIDATE FOR THE OPPOSITION – SOMEONE ELSE OTHER THAN INCOMPETENT ANWAR IS!

Musa Hitam, the best PM that Malaysia never had, says Kit Siang

KUALA LUMPUR: Musa Hitam was the best prime minister that Malaysia never had, according to DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang.

The former opposition leader agreed to the suggestion when asked by a member of the audience during a question-and-answer session at the launch of his biography, “Lim Kit Siang: Malaysian First” by Kee Thuan Chye.

Musa, who served as deputy prime minister in the early to mid-1980s, was a guest at the launch event held at the Sogo Convention Hall here today.

“There is no doubt about that,” the Iskandar Puteri MP excitedly answered, gesturing to Musa.

While Lim did not elaborate further and Musa declined to offer a comment, Lim’s fellow panellist Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the pair’s relationship was a symbol of the kind of political environment the country should be striving towards.

“I’m pretty sure they were at each other’s throats when they were younger. If you read many of Kit Siang’s books it was fairly obvious,” the Muar MP and Muda president said.

“But in the end, their shared vision to build Malaysia as a developed and dignified country was similar. Now, they can sit with one another, eating food, chilling. This is the kind of political atmosphere that we should really focus on.”

Musa served under the Dr Mahathir Mohamad administration from 1981-1986, but retired after being on the wrong side of the Umno leadership crisis in 1987. He was aligned with Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s Team B, which lost to Mahathir’s Team A in that year’s party election.

Tengku Razaleigh went on to form Semangat 46, but Musa never returned to politics and pivoted to the corporate world.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

