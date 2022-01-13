WELL DONE, DR M – A STRONG MAN INDEED! 97-YEAR-OLD MAHATHIR DISCHARGED FROM IJN AFTER SUCCESSFUL SURGERY – TO ‘CONTINUE HIS RECUPERATION & RECOVERY PROCESS AT HOME’

Dr Mahathir discharged from IJN after ‘successful procedure’

DR Mahathir Mohamad has been discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) today after undergoing a “successful procedure”, the hospital said in a statement.

IJN said the former prime minister was discharged at 3.45pm today to “continue his recuperation and recovery process at home”.

Dr Mahathir had undergone an elective medical procedure at the institute on January 8, but the hospital did not disclose the nature of the procedure.

Last month, the 96-year-old Langkawi MP was admitted to the same hospital for a “full medical check-up and further observation”.

Dr Mahathir has a history of heart and chest problems.

In November 2013, he was treated for a chest infection and was admitted again with a similar complaint in August 2016.

He had his first heart attack in 1989, at the age of 64.

Dr Mahathir had two more heart attacks in 2006, and a year later underwent a quadruple bypass at IJN.

