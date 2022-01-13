PARLIAMENT SUBPOENAS MACC CHIEF – BUT WILL ARROGANT AZAM, WHO CLAIMS HE’S ANSWERABLE ONLY TO MACC PANEL & ONLY THE KING CAN SACK HIM, BOTHER TO ATTEND – EVEN AS CORRUPTION WATCHDOGS DEMAND ‘URGENT REFORM’ OF MACC

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki has been issued a subpoena to appear before the Parliament Select Committee (PSC) on the Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department for a meeting on Jan 19 over his controversial company shares ownership.

PSC member Chan Foong Hin said Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha wrote a letter to Azam asking him to attend the meeting set for next Wednesday.

“As far as I know, only Azam has been summoned to the PSC meeting,” he told Malaysiakini when asked if the PSC also called in MACC Anti-Corruption Advisory Board chairperson Abu Zahar Ujang.

On whether Azam has confirmed his attendance, Chan pointed out provisions in the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952 to prescribe for the order of attendance of any witness.

Under Section 16 of the Act, Parliament or any committee under it may order any person to attend before the House or before such a committee, and to produce any paper, book, record or document in their possession or under the control of such person.

Previously, the Special Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation also summoned Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Chan added.

Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin

While noting that the PSC, chaired by PAS’ Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman, did not table a report previously following meetings with the agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department, Chan said this time may be different.

The Kota Kinabalu MP said the PSC may draft a report following its meeting with Azam.

PSC report will be tabled

Another PSC member, William Leong, said the PSC report will be tabled to the Dewan Rakyat after the inquiry into Azam’s share ownership is completed.

Any proposal related to the ownership of the shares can only be done after the inquiry, he added.

“The committee’s report will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat to all MPs and the people so that they will have access to the information,” the Selayang MP was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Azam came under scrutiny recently after allegations surfaced about him having owned shares in two companies back in 2015.

According to Excel Force Bhd’s 2015 annual report, Azam owned 2,156,000 warrants in the company as of March 21, 2016. At the time, Azam was the head of MACC’s investigation division.

Opposition lawmakers had demanded the matter surrounding Azam’s share ownership to be referred to a parliamentary committee as MACC’s oversight bodies failed to deal with the matter accordingly.

The push on this came after Abu Zahar cleared Azam of any wrongdoing on Jan 5.