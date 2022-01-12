IN HARD SLAP TO ISMAIL SABRI’S FACE – MACC CHIEF AZAM, WIDELY SEEN AS MUHYIDDIN’S MAN’ SAYS – ‘ONLY THE AGONG CAN HAVE ME REPLACED’ – INDEED, AZAM’S ARROGANCE IS THE EXACT REASON WHY MACC MUST BE PUT UNDER PARLIAMENT

Only King can ask me to resign, says Azam

PETALING JAYA: Under-fire Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki said he “will not back down” over calls for his resignation.

He stressed that only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong could ask him to resign.

“I am firm in my stand not to resign because there is no need to do so.

“There is only one individual who is qualified to have me replaced, and that is the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. Other than that, I do not care about the demands by certain parties,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian today.

There have been repeated calls from various quarters for Azam to resign in light of the recent revelation of his alleged ownership of millions of shares in a company.

He said the truth would eventually be revealed as he had submitted himself to the relevant MACC committees for investigation.

“One day, at the right time, everyone will know the truth,” he said.

On questions over why it took him so long to respond to the allegations, he said that as the chief commissioner, he was not “tied to any party with a political agenda”.

“There is no need for me to respond to things like this. I am not a politician but a high-ranking government official with a lot of other work that needs to be focused on and completed.

“There is no real need for me to inform the community because then it will look like as if I have no other work to do,” he said.

The controversy over Azam involves allegations that he owns between RM1.9 million to RM2.9 million worth of shares in Gets Global Bhd that was acquired in 2016.

However, at a special press conference last week, Azam denied any wrongdoing and said his brother used his central depository system account to acquire the shares, and that the shares have since been transferred to his brother’s own account.