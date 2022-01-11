MACC ADVISORY CHIEF ABU ZAHAR THE NEXT TO HIDE BEHIND AGONG – BLAMES ‘INACCURATE’ & ‘UNHOLISTIC’ MEDIA FOR AZAM FIASCO – YET 6 OF HIS OWN PANEL MEMBERS WHO ATTENDED MEETINGS WITH HIM HAVE SHUNNED HIM & DECLARED THEMSELVES DISSATISFIED WITH HIS STATEMENT ‘CLEARING’ MACC CHIEF – HOW PROFESSIONAL IS ZAHAR TO BLAME EVERYONE EXCEPT HIMSELF? – INDEED, AGONG SHOULD HAVE NO QUALMS REPLACING HIM
Let King decide my fate as advisory board chairman, says Abu Zahar
PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang will leave it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to decide on his position as the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board chairman.
He said that he has carried out the responsibility that was entrusted to him to the best of his ability.
“I have done my job without taking any sides.
“If, as a result, the statement that I had made earlier had brought down the good name of the MACC, which was never my intention, I will leave it to the King and government to decide on my position as the advisory board chairman.
The board chairman came under criticism for his statement regarding Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki over the controversial shares issue.
Allegations had surfaced that Azam owned a substantial amount of shares in Gets Global Bhd as well as Excel Force MSC Bhd between 2015 and 2016 when he was the MACC director of investigations.
Abu Zahar had said that following the board’s meeting with Azam on Nov 24 last year, the members were of the opinion the chief commissioner did not have any pecuniary interest in the said shares.
He had said that the board was satisfied with the explanation given and found no criminal conduct or conflict of interest on Azam’s part on this matter.
However, on Jan 8, six advisory board members had distanced themselves from the statement made by Abu Zahar over Azam’s purchase of shares.
They were not satisfied with the explanations given by Azam despite Abu Zahar saying otherwise during the press conference on Jan 5.
The six are Tan Sri Ismail Omar, Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar, Datuk Dr Hamzah Kassim, Datuk David Chua Kok Te and Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff. FMT
Abu Zahar blames media, leaves fate as MACC advisory chair to Agong
MACC’s Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) chairperson Abu Zahar Ujang has blamed the media for the controversy that arose from his Jan 5 press conference where he declared that MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki did not commit any wrongdoing with regard to his share ownership worth around RM700,000 in 2015.
He said he was well aware that the ACAB does not have the power to investigate criminal wrongdoing by an MACC officer.
Abu Zahar added that he had not objected to an official probe by an investigating authority.
He maintained that his statement was “not accurately and holistically” reported by the media.
“As stated in my statement on Jan 5, the allegation of wrongdoing against Azam is open to investigation by any authority based on the opinion of the Attorney-General’s Chambers.
“All members on the ACAB including myself do not believe nor intend to obstruct further investigations.
“If my Jan 5 statement had presented an unintended meaning that it had sullied the MACC’s good name, which was never intended, I leave it to the discretion of the government and Yang di-Pertuan Agong to determine my position as the ACAB chairperson,” he said.
During the Jan 5 press conference, Abu Zahar had explained that the shares were not Azam’s but were instead bought by his younger brother in his name.
He had said the ACAB was satisfied with Azam’s explanation that he had neither pecuniary interest nor conflict of interest in the acquisition of those shares. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
.