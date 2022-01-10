PANICKY MUHYIDDIN FEELS THE HEAT – ‘IT WASN’T ME, IT WAS THE CHIEF SECRETARY WHO PICKED AZAM’ – EVEN AS HIS EX-TOP AIDE SAYS IT WAS THE AGONG WHO APPOINTED AZAM AS MACC CHIEF – ‘SO THE QUESTION DOES NOT ARISE ON WHETHER THE 8TH PRIME MINISTER HAD CONDUCTED A BACKGROUND CHECK’

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has denied he made the choice of Azam Baki to head the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

He said it was the Chief Secretary to the government (Mohd Zuki Ali) who had proposed Azam to the post. “I didn’t pick (Azam), it was the Chief Secretary to the government who thought he was qualified,” Astro Awani quoted him as saying.

His remarks came in the wake of an Umno MP having questioned if due diligence was conducted in the appointment, made in March 2020. The question was raised following a controversy around the MACC chief’s share dealings and business connections.

Azam is being investigated into whether he broke any laws over his ownership of shares in public-listed companies and for allowing his share trading account to be used by his brother.

Muhyiddin said Azam’s appointment was done according to procedure.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin’s former principal private secretary, Marzuki Mohamad, said Azam’s appointment was made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the prime minister.

Marzuki said the prime minister would first receive recommendations from the Chief Secretary to the government or other relevant parties, as provided by law.

Yesterday, Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said had asked whether Muhyiddin had vetted Azam properly before appointing him to head MACC.

Azalina, who is special adviser (law and human rights) to the prime minister, said Azam had been appointed by Muhyiddin when he was prime minister. She said she assumed that a thorough due diligence check was conducted by the relevant authorities prior to Azam’s appointment. FMT

