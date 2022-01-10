TIME BOMB OF CORRUPTION EXPLODES – CAN MACC BE NEUTRAL IN PROBING AZAM – WHAT ABOUT THE SC OR THE POLICE OR THE CABINET – WHEN EACH HAS DIRT ON THE OTHER, NO WONDER TOP OFFICERS ARE NOW SO BOLD AS TO REFUSE TO RESIGN – IF BEFORE IT WAS A CASE OF ‘IF YOU CAN EAT OFF THE GRAVY TRAIN, WHY CAN’T I’ – HAS IT NOW BECOME A CASE OF ‘IF YOU EXPOSE ME, I WILL EXPOSE YOU’ – AND WE ALL DIE TOGETHER!

PETALING JAYA: A DAP MP has asked whether the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission can be neutral in investigating corruption even if it involves its own top officers.

Gobind Singh Deo asked the question in a Facebook post today in response to the open support given by three deputy chief commissioners of the anti-graft agency to MACC chief Azam Baki, who is under fire over ownership of corporate shares.

In their statement of support yesterday, the three senior officers – Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, Norazlan Mohd Razali and Junipah Wandi – also claimed that Azam was a victim of revenge politics.

Gobind said he found the claim of revenge politics odd given the recent developments on Azam’s share ownership issue.

“The shares have been identified. The board (the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board) members have come up with a statement distancing themselves from their chairman’s press conference.

“The Securities Commission (Malaysia) has also asked for details.

“This is about transparency and accountability, not politics,” he said.

Gobind also reminded the three deputy commissioners that there was an ongoing investigation on Azam, and asked whether they would resign if the probe disclosed a case against him.

He said the statement issued by the three deputy commissioners underscored the importance of Azam going on garden leave during the probe.

“MACC ought not to be put in a position where it must assist in the probe when he is still the chief. That would not be right,” he said.

He also reminded the deputy commissioners that the people had every right to ask for an explanation and call for action in cases like the one facing Azam.

“The irony of it all is that MACC was set up for that very purpose. It is they themselves who should be asking questions and calling for action,” he said. FMT

Top SC officials, politicians implicated in RM28.2m graft report

MACC report lodged on corruption by Securities Commission (SC), board

Utusan Malaysia: report lodged by NGO, strong evidence of offences

involved politicians holding important govt positions NGO rep quoted saying three cases referred

1 involving RM28.2m, SC board member had interest in company with ties to SC

2nd case involving child of SC’s top management

given highest position in company under probe, probe later closed by SC

3rd case high-ranking SC officials received bribes to close insider trading case

My comments : This is never ending. Where does the corruption stop? I think when it comes to anything related to the government and its related arms and legs it is safer to assume they are guilty first and then to be proved innocent later. Because the corruption is becoming non stop. Everyone seems to be corrupted in one way or another. The entire community is corrupted. Grandpa, grandma, ayah, ibu, uncles, aunties, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, cousins everyone. Maybe we should have a new classification under Bangsa or Race : Perasuah. Apa bangsa awak? Saya bangsa “Rasuah”. When a malady infects or afflicts an entire community or society there is a solution suggested in the Quran. Here is Surah 2:54 [2:54] Recall that Moses said to his people, “O my people, you have wronged your selves by worshiping the calf. You must repent to your Creator. You shall kill your selves. This is better for you in the sight of your Creator.” He did redeem you. He is the Redeemer, Most Merciful. [2:54] Ketika Musa berkata kepada kaumnya: ” Wahai kaumku! Sesungguhnya kamu telah menganiaya diri kamu sendiri dengan sebab kamu menyembah patung anak lembu itu, maka bertaubatlah kamu kepada Allah yang menjadikan kamu; iaitu bunuhlah diri kamu. Yang demikian itu lebih baik bagi kamu di sisi Allah yang menjadikan kamu, supaya Allah menerima taubat kamu itu. Sesungguhnya Dia lah Yang Maha Pengampun lagi Maha Mengasihani”. fa tuubu – so repent ilaa baari-kum – to your Creator faqtulu anfusakum – kill your Selfs zaalikum hairun lakum – that is better for you inda baari-kum – by your Creator This is the story of Moses talking to his own people the Israelites when they took to worshipping a calf cast from metal. The entire community was worshipping the calf – which was a complete anathema to the message that Moses was preaching, that his people the Israelites leave off such corruptions. This was not just one person or two persons involved in worshipping the calf. This involved the entire community. The entire community had gone off the deep end. The solution suggested by Moses was that the entire community KILL Its ‘Self’. The Arabic word ‘anfusakum’ means ‘your Selfs’. The Self here refers the Ego, the Pride, the make-up of the person’s character, his psychological tuning. If one person or two persons are corrupted they have gone wrong, made a mistake, it was a bad move. But when a whole community goes corrupt, and cover each others backsides from their corruption, blames other people instead to deflect the blame then this is beyond just gone wrong, made a mistake or they made a bad move. When the whole community is corrupt or tolerates corruption or helps to cover up corruption it means the whole community suffers a serious case of ego and arrogance. Basically they are saying, ‘We can do what we want. We can break any law that we wish. So what?’ Such a corrupted community has to come to its own self realisation that corruption is wrong. The community must face its weaknesses and admit that it suffers a serious disease – it is afflicted with pride and arrogance. This pride and arrogance must be killed. fa tuubu – so repent ilaa baari-kum – to your Creator faqtulu anfusakum – kill your Selfs zaalikum hairun lakum – that is better for you inda baari-kum – by your Creator Nothing else can save you. Apa bangsa awak? Saya bangsa ‘Rasuah’. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

