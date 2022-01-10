PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has raised questions over Goldman Sachs’ RM16.6 billion settlement with Putrajaya in connection with the 1MDB scandal.

Why is PH silent on those bribed by Goldman Sachs, asks Najib

Najib pointed out that Goldman acceded to the settlement after admitting that its officers had bribed several unnamed Malaysian government and 1MDB officials.

However, he said no one from Pakatan Harapan or Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s camp had called for action or demanded to know the identities of the government and 1MDB officials that Goldman admitted to bribing.

He said they had kept silent over the revelation that at least RM65 million in 1MDB-linked funds recovered from Singapore were held by a company belonging to the family of former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akthar Aziz.

“In the case of a former Cabinet minister who was involved in the SRC case receiving RM85 million in 1MDB-linked funds to be hidden in proxy bank accounts overseas, they kept silent again.

“And in the matter involving several government and 1MDB officials who were bribed until Goldman had to pay up RM16.6 billion, they are also acting dumb and don’t demand for the government to act transparently by revealing their names.

“It’s weird, isn’t it? What about you guys, do you want to know?” he asked his followers on Facebook.

Najib pointed out that Goldman’s defence team in the US had previously said they had exculpatory evidence that would clear his name in court, although efforts to get a hold of this information was stopped by the US government.

Meanwhile, he said, Putrajaya refused to divulge information on its settlement with Goldman due to a non-disclosure clause.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

