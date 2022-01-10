‘LAST CHANCE’ FOR ISMAIL SABRI TO SALVAGE HIS POST AS PM? – BUT IS KIT SIANG SERIOUS, WILL DAP WITHDRAW FROM MOU OVER AZAM BAKI & ‘KAKISTOCRACY’ – LEAVING ALREADY WEAK & ‘HIBERNATING’ ISMAIL AT NAJIB & ZAHID’S MERCY? – INDEED, WHY ARE ISMAIL’S OWN MINISTERS SO KEEN TO DEFEND MACC CHIEF? – DOES HE KNOW SOMETHING ABOUT THEM OR HAVE CLOSE TIES WITH THEM?

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob must get the Cabinet to terminate the services of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki if he is not prepared to appear before a special select committee to clear allegations surrounding his ownership of corporate shares, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang said.
Lim said it would be Ismail’s “last chance” to salvage his position as the prime minister amid a backdrop of several issues faced by his government.
In a statement, he said the Cabinet should also decide to convene a special Parliament sitting on Jan 21 to restore public confidence in the government’s anti-corruption programme and to receive, debate and decide on any report the Special Select Committee on Agencies in the Prime Minister’s Department might make on the controversy.
Lim said Malaysia had suffered “two infamies” – the 1MDB scandal and former prime minister Najib Razak, who was convicted in the SRC International corruption case, opening an international conference.
“Let us not suffer a third infamy where the MACC chief loses all public confidence,” the Iskandar Puteri MP added.
Azam and MACC have come under public criticism after it was revealed that he had allowed his brother to buy shares using his trading account.
On Jan 5, MACC’s Anti-Corruption Advisory Board chairman Abu Zahar Ujang had cleared him of any wrongdoing, saying Azam had informed the board of this and that the purchase of shares by his brother was not a conflict of interest.
On Jan 8, six members of the advisory board distanced themselves from Abu Zahar, claiming that he had merely given his personal view in clearing Azam.
On Sunday, MACC deputy chief commissioners Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, Norazlan Mohd Razali and Junipah Wandi came out in support of Azam, saying he was a victim of “revenge politics”. FMT
Unclear why some ministers defend Azam, says Ramasamy
“Did Azam have a special relationship with some ministers, particularly Takiyuddin and Wan Junaidi?
“Did the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in general and Azam in particular do any special favour for them?
The DAP leader said the way some ministers are coming forward to protect the MACC chief commissioner indicates that the latter might have done something wrong.
Sungai Buloh MP R. Sivarasa raised the issue of Azam’s ownership of corporate shares in Parliament on December 14.
He questioned whether the chief commissioner declared the alleged 2.15 million shares owned in Excel Force MSC Bhd in 2015, as well as 1.93 million shares in Gets Global Bhd the same year and 1.02 million shares the following year.
The MACC Anti-Corruption Advisory Board has, however, cleared Azam of any wrongdoing following an explanation that it was Azam’s brother who bought the shares using Azam’s trading account.
Board chairman Abu Zahar Ujang said the shares were then transferred to the brother and, as such, there was no conflict of interest.
Though PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin is satisfied with Azam’s explanation, party Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari called for an independent investigation.
The Penang Deputy Chief Minister II said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob must set up a panel to determine whether Azam is in the clear.
“Will the hibernating prime minister act fast on the issue?
“He must come to grips with the reality that Malaysia is anything but a ‘happy family’.
“The floods will subside even without a government. But in the case of corruption or rampant corruption, there is a terrible need for government or authority.” TMI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
