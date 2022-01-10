ISN’T THIS LIKE NAJIB SAYING HE’S WILLING TO BE INVESTIGATED PROVIDED THE PROBE IS DONE BY ROSMAH? – THICK-SKINNED OR NOT, MACC CHIEF NOW SAYS WILLING TO BE PROBED BY INTERNAL COMPLAINTS PANEL – BUT WON’T THAT BE HIS SUBORDINATES WHO HAVE ALREADY DISGRACED THEMSELVES WITH A MASSIVE SHOW OF BIAS A DAY AGO

Ketua SPRM yang masih bertugas sedia disiasat oleh JK Aduan SPRM di bawahnya.

Sekian.

TWITTER.COM

Azam victim of ‘revenge politics’, say MACC top guns

PETALING JAYA: Three Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) top guns have come out in support of their chief Azam Baki over his ownership of shares, saying he is a victim of “revenge politics”.

The trio, Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, Norazlan Mohd Razali and Junipah Wandi are MACC’s deputy chief commissioners.

In a statement released today, they said the recent accusations against Azam were also aimed at undermining the image and credibility of the anti-graft agency.

The said all quarters should not create further confusion on the issue and let the due legal process take its course in a fair, transparent way.

“MACC staff remain united in defending the institution of the chief commissioner and the MACC in our fight against corruption in our beloved country,” the statement said.

Federal CID director Abdul Jalil Hassan last night confirmed that a police report had been received pertaining to Azam allowing his brother to use his trading account to buy shares.

“The report has been referred to the Securities Commission Malaysia for further action,” he said in a statement.

Azam’s ownership of one million shares in a public-listed company came to light in mid-December, which led to criticism of the MACC’s Anti-Corruption Advisory Board when it exonerated Azam, saying the purchase of shares by his brother was not a conflict of interest.

Azam had also told the media that he had willingly allowed his younger brother to use his trading account.

However, six members of the advisory board distanced themselves from the statement by board chairman Abu Zahar Ujang, saying Abu Zahar had merely given his personal view in clearing Azam about his corporate shareholding.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the people should wait for the investigations to be completed. FMT

TWITTER.COM / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY