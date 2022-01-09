ASRI VS HADI ON AZAM BAKI – WHO IS RIGHT? – ABOUT TIME MUSLIMS TOOK A STAND ON CORRUPTION – HOW DO THEY WANT THE GOVT TO DEAL WITH IT – WITH HYPOCRISY, COVER UP & ‘FORGIVENESS’ FOR THE POLITICAL ELITE & THEIR OWN COMMUNITY – OR ONE LAW FOR ALL?

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has criticised the media for reporting on the alleged wrongdoing by an individual before the matter is brought to court.

He did not name the individual but the comments came amid attention on MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki’s ownership of shares in two public-listed companies.

“The approach is based on the concept of press freedom practised by the West which upholds the concept of democracy where the voice of the people is the voice of God.

“But are we to arbitrarily follow all creations of the West that it creates a perception of confusion and create wrong narratives that mislead?” he said in a statement.

Hadi said Islam requires everyone to be respected, even those who are guilty, as it was a sin even for someone who is guilty to be disrespected.

“However, the secular western society does not consider matters of sin and divine reward.

“Do we want to become rotten in this world or be cast to hell in the hereafter as is done to those with deviant thinking?” he said.

Azam came under the spotlight over his ownership of 1,930,000 shares in Gets Global Berhad (previously KBES Berhad) on April 30, 2015 worth around RM772,000 at the time.

His shareholding in Gets Global Berhad went down to 1,029,500 as of March 31, 2016, worth around RM340,000 at the time.

He also held 2,156,000 warrants in Excel Force MSC Berhad in March 2016.

The share ownership in 2015 and 2016 had raised questions on whether it was commensurate with his income as a public servant.

In a special press conference on Jan 5, Azam did not dispute the ownership of the shares but claimed they were bought in his name by his younger brother. They have since been transferred to his brother.

However, the explanation attracted the attention of the Securities Commission for possible misuse of trading accounts.

PAS, however, believes Azam’s explanation should put the allegations of misconduct to rest.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan claimed the accusations against Azam were aimed to destabilise Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government.

The Islamist party, however, does not appear to have a unified position, with its youth wing calling for an independent probe into the issue.

Azam’s three deputies in the MACC have also come to his defence, alleging that the allegations against him were politically motivated.

Perlis Mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin criticised the MACC officers for defending their boss even before an investigation was done and called for an overhaul of the graft buster’s leadership.

Asri said it is the duty of every Malaysian to make a stand against corruption.

“Religious leaders should also rise up on this matter rather than occupying themselves with issues of personal sin that are between Allah and man,” he said.

“Corruption is a sin that wrecks the nation and causes injustice and oppression of other people. We have a duty to rise up together,” he added.

