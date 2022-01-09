STOP ‘REVENGE POLITICS’? – ‘MACC OFFICIALS WILL STAND FIRM TO DEFEND THE CHIEF COMMISSIONERS…?’ – WITH SUCH ‘PREMATURE’ BIAS, FOR SURE AZAM’S REPLACEMENT SHOULD NOT COME FROM HIS DEPUTIES – OR THE ROT WILL NEVER GET FIXED

(Focus Malaysia) – EMBATTLED Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki today received support from his subordinates.

“We at the MACC offer our support to Azam’s leadership. We believe the attacks levelled against him are politically motivated to tarnish our agency’s reputation.

“Hence, we urge all quarters to stop the attacks and let an independent investigation sort out this matter with full transparency and fairness,” its three deputy commissioners said, in a joint statement.

The statement was signed by deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali and deputy chief commissioner (Management and Professionalism) Datuk Junipah Wandi.

Azam is now under immense scrutiny by both sides of the political divide as it was found that he held shares worth over one million ringgit in public listed companies, between 2015 and 2016, which was in breach of Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

He has since defended himself saying that his younger brother Nasir Baki had used his trading account to purchase some shares.

However, the defence prompted the Securities Commission (SC) launch an investigation against him as trading using another person’s account was in violation of the Section 25 of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (SICDA), where every securities account opened with a central depository must be in the name of the beneficial owner of the deposited securities or in the name of an authorised nominee.

If found guilty, Azam could face a fine not exceeding RM2 mil, imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or, both.

The issue escalated after MACC advisory panel board (ACAB) chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang was “disowned” by his own members, who claimed that the former’s defence of Azam was his personal view and did not represent the team.

On that note, the three deputy commissioners remarked: “MACC officials will stand firm to defend the chief commissioners and the agency so that we can continue to fight corruption in our beloved country.” MALAYSIA TODAY

Perlis mufti calls for MACC overhaul after senior officers defend Azam

Perlis mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin has called for an overhaul of the MACC after what he described as the “strange” conduct of senior officers defending chief commissioner Azam Baki even though an investigation has yet to be conducted.

“Considering the letter of support the MACC officers have issued for their boss, I’m of the opinion that in the interest of justice and transparency of the national administration, the entire MACC leadership should be reviewed and reshuffled.

“How can they make a premature statement that their boss is a political victim when an investigation has not even been conducted,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, all three MACC deputy commissioners came out to declare their support for Azam, who is facing questions over his ownership of millions of shares in two public listed companies in 2015.

Asri said they should have called for a fair and transparent investigation without jumping the gun by defending him in an issue that has a lot of public attention.

“It is very unfortunate if the highest body tasked with combating corruption acts unprofessionally and strangely on matters of corruption, which is supposed to be their main duty.

“Their boss’ defence that the (the shares were bought) by his younger brother using his account is very strange.

“The MACC should be the most sensitive. They should have been firm in calling for a thorough investigation,” he said.

Asri said it is the duty of every Malaysian to make a stand against corruption.

“Religious leaders should also rise up on this matter rather than occupying themselves with issues of personal sin that are between Allah and man,” he said.

For example, Asri said while drinking alcohol is considered haram in Islam, it is a matter between the individual and Allah.

“But corruption is a sin that wrecks the nation and causes injustice and oppression of other people. We have a duty to rise up together,” he said.

Asri said failure to address the issue will prove the dire state of corruption in the country. MKINI

MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

