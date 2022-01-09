A DAY AFTER BOLD ANNOUNCEMENT – AZMIN-LINKED NEW PARTY ALREADY A ‘FLIP-FLOP’ PARTY – ‘PBM HAS DECIDED TO JOIN BN BUT IT IS NOT FINAL,’ SAYS LARRY SNG AFTER UMNO-BN SNUB – SO WHEN ARE PBM’S ‘DECISIONS’ FINAL – WHEN ‘KING’ AZMIN & ‘QUEEN’ ZURAIDA FINALLY FIND THE MOST ‘ACCOMODATIVE’ OFFER?

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia has not made a final decision to join Barisan Nasional, said its president Larry Sng today.

“PBM has decided to join BN, but it is not final,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Sng had said yesterday that PBM was interested in becoming a part of the BN coalition because of BN’s experience in governing the country for more than 60 years ago.

However, Selangor BN leader Isham Jalil poured cold water on PBM’s plans by questioning whether the party was sincere or only wanted seats in the next general election.

Sng, who was appointed PBM president after the party’s extraordinary general meeting at the weekend, said his party had not finalised its decision despite the fact that it was interested in joining BN.

On the likelihood of Bersatu leaders Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin joining PBM, Sng described the matter as only media speculation,

“There is no black and white. PBM never mentioned the participation of the two leaders. The matter was only hyped by the media. But if they are interested, we will consider,” he said.

PBM was previously known as the Sarawak Workers Party (SWP), which was founded by Sng’s father Chee Hua and a group of politicians in 2012. The party has two representatives in the Dewan Rakyat – Sng ( Julau) and Tebrau MP Steven Choong.

At the party EGM, 30 members of the new leadership committee were also appointed, including former Selangor executive councillor Haniza Talha and former Meluan assemblyman Wong Judat as deputy presidents.

Haniza said PBM currently had about 100,000 registered members nationwide.

He said the six main thrusts of the party included the participation of all races, empowering the role of women, reforming the economy, science and technology as well as education.

Media reports previously quoted Sng as saying that PBM was a party that supported the Keluarga Malaysia government and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.