CONGRATS MAHATHIR – NOT BAD AT ALL FOR A 97-YEAR-OLD! EX-PM ‘FULLY AWAKE & IN HIGH SPIRITS’, TO BE DISCHARGED IN A FEW DAYS AFTER SURGERY AT IJN

Former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad has successfully undergone an elective procedure at the National Heart Institute.

The NHI said in a statement today that a team of doctors from the NHI and the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre had successfully carried out the procedure.

“The procedure was uneventful and went as planned.

“He is fully awake and in high spirits. Based on his current clinical progress he is expected to be discharged within a few days,” said the NHI.

It added that due to current standard operating procedures, the Langkawi MP was not permitted visitors.

Mahathir, who turned 96 last July, has a history of heart troubles and was admitted to the hospital for a full medical checkup and observation for a few days last month.

Mahathir is Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister, having had a 22-year rule from 1981 and 2003.

He then returned for a second stint in 2018 after leading the opposition Pakatan Harapan administration to a historic election win, making him the world’s oldest head of government.

His second administration, however, collapsed in less than two years due to defections during the Sheraton Move, which came after Mahathir had set about attempting to form a unity government in violation of his handover promise to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

MKINI

