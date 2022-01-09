TREACHEROUS AZMIN CARTEL TRYING TO ‘TRANSFORM’ PN INTO BN? – FOR NOW, NOBODY WANTS THEM – EVEN UMNO-BN SLAMS THE DOOR IN PBM’S FACE – WHILE ‘JILTED LOVER’ BERSATU WANTS ALL WHO JOINED PBM TO BE SACKED FROM GOVT POSTS – BUT BN IS NOW THE MOST POWERFUL PART OF PN GOVT – WHY WOULD ISMAIL SABRI, WHO’S STRUGGLING TO FEND OFF NAJIB & ZAHID, LISTEN TO MUHYIDDIN – WHEN HE CAN MAKE USE OF SNEAKY AZMIN & CO UNTIL GE15 – WHICH IS WHEN ISMAIL CAN BE EXPECTED TO BE BRING OUT HIS OWN ‘KERIS’ TO CHOP THEM OFF – PROVIDED HE CAN SURVIVE UNTIL THEN!

Not a good idea for us to accept Sng’s party, says BN man

PETALING JAYA: A Barisan Nasional leader has cautioned the coalition against accepting Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), the party led largely by former PKR leaders.

In a Facebook post, Isham Jalil, the Selangor BN information chief said it would not be a problem if PBM wanted to join BN unconditionally.

Earlier today, Sng, the new PBM president said the party’s 12 divisions have proposed a motion for the party to be a component party in BN and to face the 15th general election together. He said further discussions would be held with BN’s leadership soon.

Isham also said accepting PBM would not go down well with its allies Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“If we accept PBM and their president Sng wants to stand for a parliamentary seat in Sarawak on a BN ticket it would have a negative effect on our ties with GPS.

“So to me, it is not a good idea for us to accept PBM.”

PBM, one of the country’s newest parties, announced its new line-up today.

Aside from Sng the party’s other leaders include former PKR Wanita chief Haniza Talha as deputy president I,  former Meluan assemblyman Wong Judat as deputy president II, Tebrau MP Steven Choong as senior vice-president I, Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong and Buntong assemblyman A Sivasubramaniam, who were both formerly from Bersatu.

Yong was elected as the party’s treasurer-general while Sivasubramaniam was elected as senior vice-president II.  FMT

Quit govt posts if joining PBM, says Bersatu manemail sharing button

Julau MP Larry Sng with the other leaders of Parti Bangsa Malaysia. He said the party would apply to join the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition.

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu Supreme Council member has urged those who joined one of the country’s newest political parties, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), to resign from any government-appointed posts they may hold.

Those appointed to any position in federal agencies or companies while a member of Bersatu should now resign as the new party PBM is not part of Perikatan Nasional, which forms the federal government.

He said their resignations would create a harmonious agenda in policymaking and administration and avoid any possibility of sabotage by “outsiders” who are not part of the federal government.

His statement came in response to the appointment of Julau MP Larry Sng as president of PBM. Sng had previously quit PKR to join Bersatu.

He was among 31 people named to leadership positions, including Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong and Buntong assemblyman A Sivasubramaniam, who were both formerly from Bersatu, former PKR Wanita chief Haniza Talha as deputy president I, Meluan assemblyman Wong Judat as deputy president II and Tebrau MP Steven Choong as senior vice-president I.

Faiz said citizens had the right to join any political party, but members of a political party must abide by their party constitution. Bersatu’s constitution states that membership can be relinquished automatically if a member joins another party.

Faiz said those who had left Bersatu should declare openly that they had done so and not play in “two or more pools”. FMT

