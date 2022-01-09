PETALING JAYA: A Barisan Nasional leader has cautioned the coalition against accepting Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), the party led largely by former PKR leaders.
In a Facebook post, Isham Jalil, the Selangor BN information chief said it would not be a problem if PBM wanted to join BN unconditionally.
Earlier today, Sng, the new PBM president said the party’s 12 divisions have proposed a motion for the party to be a component party in BN and to face the 15th general election together. He said further discussions would be held with BN’s leadership soon.
“If we accept PBM and their president Sng wants to stand for a parliamentary seat in Sarawak on a BN ticket it would have a negative effect on our ties with GPS.
“So to me, it is not a good idea for us to accept PBM.”
PBM, one of the country’s newest parties, announced its new line-up today.
Aside from Sng the party’s other leaders include former PKR Wanita chief Haniza Talha as deputy president I, former Meluan assemblyman Wong Judat as deputy president II, Tebrau MP Steven Choong as senior vice-president I, Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong and Buntong assemblyman A Sivasubramaniam, who were both formerly from Bersatu.
Yong was elected as the party’s treasurer-general while Sivasubramaniam was elected as senior vice-president II. FMT
Quit govt posts if joining PBM, says Bersatu man
PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu Supreme Council member has urged those who joined one of the country’s newest political parties, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), to resign from any government-appointed posts they may hold.
Those appointed to any position in federal agencies or companies while a member of Bersatu should now resign as the new party PBM is not part of Perikatan Nasional, which forms the federal government.
He said their resignations would create a harmonious agenda in policymaking and administration and avoid any possibility of sabotage by “outsiders” who are not part of the federal government.
He was among 31 people named to leadership positions, including Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong and Buntong assemblyman A Sivasubramaniam, who were both formerly from Bersatu, former PKR Wanita chief Haniza Talha as deputy president I, Meluan assemblyman Wong Judat as deputy president II and Tebrau MP Steven Choong as senior vice-president I.
Faiz said citizens had the right to join any political party, but members of a political party must abide by their party constitution. Bersatu’s constitution states that membership can be relinquished automatically if a member joins another party.
Faiz said those who had left Bersatu should declare openly that they had done so and not play in “two or more pools”. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
