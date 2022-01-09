Not a good idea for us to accept Sng’s party, says BN man

PETALING JAYA: A Barisan Nasional leader has cautioned the coalition against accepting Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), the party led largely by former PKR leaders.

In a Facebook post, Isham Jalil, the Selangor BN information chief said it would not be a problem if PBM wanted to join BN unconditionally.

“But if they want to join to ask for seats, then the grassroots, myself included, cannot accept it because they are defectors.”

Earlier today, Sng, the new PBM president said the party’s 12 divisions have proposed a motion for the party to be a component party in BN and to face the 15th general election together. He said further discussions would be held with BN’s leadership soon.

Isham also said accepting PBM would not go down well with its allies Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“If we accept PBM and their president Sng wants to stand for a parliamentary seat in Sarawak on a BN ticket it would have a negative effect on our ties with GPS.

“So to me, it is not a good idea for us to accept PBM.”

PBM, one of the country’s newest parties, announced its new line-up today.

Aside from Sng the party’s other leaders include former PKR Wanita chief Haniza Talha as deputy president I, former Meluan assemblyman Wong Judat as deputy president II, Tebrau MP Steven Choong as senior vice-president I, Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong and Buntong assemblyman A Sivasubramaniam, who were both formerly from Bersatu.

Yong was elected as the party’s treasurer-general while Sivasubramaniam was elected as senior vice-president II. FMT

