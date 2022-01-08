‘DPM-WANNABE’ AZMIN’S TREACHERY KNOWS NO BOUNDS – NOW STARTS TO BACKSTAB MUHYIDDIN, HIS PARTNER IN SHERATON MOVE – AS 2 PERAK REPS QUIT BERSATU TO JOIN PBM, THE NEW PARTY STARTED BY AZMIN LOYALISTS – ANYTHING TO DO WITH MUHYIDDIN’S FAILURE TO PRESS ISMAIL SABRI INTO NAMING AZMIN AS DPM?

Two Perak reps quit Bersatu, join PBM

IPOH: Two Perak state assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) have defected and joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

The membership of Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam and Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong were revealed during a press conference in Sibu, Sarawak following the announcement of the new party committee line-up.

Sivasubramaniam and Yong were appointed PBM’s senior vice-president II and treasurer respectively.

Both had joined Bersatu in March last year after quitting DAP following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan state government in 2020.

Yong is also facing a rape trial.

Another state representative from Perak to join PBM was Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng.

Leong’s membership was terminated by DAP in January last year after he was suspected of joining MCA.

When contacted, Leong said he was attracted by the perspective of PBM mainly due to it being a multi-racial party.

“The party also emphasises on empowering young people and women from multi-racial backgrounds,” he said, adding that he joined PBM a “few months ago”.

Attempts are being made to get Yong and Sivasubramaniam for comments.

When contacted, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he was not aware about Yong and Sivasubramaniam’s defection.

The state Bersatu chairman said both would automatically cease to be members should they join PBM.

“The party’s constitution clearly states that if a member joins another political party, his or her membership will cease automatically.

“The party does not have to make the decision to sack both,” he said.

When asked whether he was disappointed, Ahmad Faizal said: “My feelings are irrelevant here.”

ANN

