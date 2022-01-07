MAHATHIR READMITTED TO IJN FOR MEDICAL PROCEDURE

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for an elective medical procedure, two weeks after he had undergone a series of tests there.

In a statement, IJN said no visitors are allowed because of Covid-19 SOPs.

Mahathir, who is 96, was previously admitted to IJN on Dec 16 for a full check-up. He was discharged on schedule a week later after he had undergone what the hospital said was “a series of medical investigations”.

Mahathir has a history of heart ailments.

He suffered his first heart attack in 1989, and two more heart attacks in 2006. The following year, he underwent surgery for a quadruple bypass.

In Feb 2018, he was hospitalised again with a chest infection.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

