THE GREAT COVER UP BEGINS? BERSATU’S HAMZAH SAYS POLICE TO BEGIN PROBE AGAINST MACC CHIEF AZAM – BUT DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH – SNEAKY OR NOT, ISMAIL SABRI GOVT IS AT THE SAME TIME BLOCKING A PARLIAMENTARY PROBE
The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will open an investigation after receiving a police report made against MACC chief Azam Baki following his admission that his account was used by his brother to buy stakes in several companies.
According to a report by Harian Metro, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin said it was understood that Azam (above) was currently being investigated under the Securities Commission Malaysia Act 1993.
“We have just received a report and if the offence is committed under the Securities Commission Malaysia Act, they will investigate.
“We also accept that there are police reports made and if there are other offences we will start investigations,” he said in a press conference during a visit and handing over of identity documents to flood victims in Taman Sri Nanding in Hulu Langat today.
Azam has been under fire after it emerged that he held millions in shares and warrants in two publicly listed companies during his tenure as MACC investigations director.
The MACC chief claimed his brother had used his account to buy the shares and denied any wrongdoing.
Earlier today, various MPs from Pakatan Harapan lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) calling for a probe into Azam.
Among them include Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik and Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasir, alongside a representative from Harapan Youth.
“We are making this police report to ask the police to conduct an investigation based on (possible breaches of) three existing acts (or regulations) involving civil servants, public officers and the possession of share accounts,” Fahmi said outside the Dang Wangi IPD today.
The three regulations mentioned by the PKR lawmaker include Section 25, 25A and 29 of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (Sicda), Service Circular No 3 of 2002, and Section 10 Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulation 1993.
Section 25 of Sicda states that every security account opened with a central depository must be in the name of the beneficial owner of the deposited securities or in the name of an authorised nominee.
Offences under Section 25 are punishable with a fine of up to RM3 million or imprisonment of up to 10 years or both.
MPs denounce executive roadblock hindering PSC probe on MACC chief
Chan Foong Hing (Pakatan Harapan-Kota Kinabalu), Khoo Poay Tiong (Harapan-Kota Melaka), Azis Jamman (Warisan-Sepanggar) and William Leong (Harapan-Selayang) said they had on Dec 29 pushed for the Special Select Committee (PSC) for Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department to summon Azam (above).
They said the PSC’s chairperson Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) then referred the matter to the Dewan Rakyat secretary for further action and to set a meeting with the graft-buster.
However, the MPs, who are on the PSC, said the meeting has yet to be set as the Dewan Rakyat secretary is waiting for a response from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.
They said this was an unnecessary obstacle for the committee to operate.
“The PSC, as an institution established by the Dewan Rakyat, must function independently from the executive.
“The PSC cannot function effectively if its mandate is subject to the minister’s discretion as there may be a conflict of interest. This would also set negative precedence for all other PSCs,” they said in a joint statement today.
They noted that Wan Junaidi had previously told Parliament that PSCs need not refer matters to the executive for approval.
‘Set a meeting with Azam soon’
Chan, Khoo, Azis, and Leong said the PSC secretariat must set a meeting with Azam soon so they can get a clarification regarding the controversy surrounding him.
They said the best time to set the meeting should be on Jan 20 or 21 when Parliament convenes for a special sitting to discuss the flood crisis.
The quartet said this would optimise time and resources.
“In addition, the minister should reaffirm that the PSC can decide on its own agenda and refrain from intervening.
“As a matter of urgency, we will also be writing to the Dewan Rakyat speaker (Azhar Azizan Harun) to clarify the issue,” they said.
MKINI
