THE GREAT COVER UP BEGINS? BERSATU’S HAMZAH SAYS POLICE TO BEGIN PROBE AGAINST MACC CHIEF AZAM – BUT DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH – SNEAKY OR NOT, ISMAIL SABRI GOVT IS AT THE SAME TIME BLOCKING A PARLIAMENTARY PROBE

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will open an investigation after receiving a police report made against MACC chief Azam Baki following his admission that his account was used by his brother to buy stakes in several companies.

According to a report by Harian Metro, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin said it was understood that Azam (above) was currently being investigated under the Securities Commission Malaysia Act 1993.

“We have just received a report and if the offence is committed under the Securities Commission Malaysia Act, they will investigate.

“We also accept that there are police reports made and if there are other offences we will start investigations,” he said in a press conference during a visit and handing over of identity documents to flood victims in Taman Sri Nanding in Hulu Langat today.

Azam has been under fire after it emerged that he held millions in shares and warrants in two publicly listed companies during his tenure as MACC investigations director.

The MACC chief claimed his brother had used his account to buy the shares and denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier today, various MPs from Pakatan Harapan lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) calling for a probe into Azam.

Among them include Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik and Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasir, alongside a representative from Harapan Youth.

“We are making this police report to ask the police to conduct an investigation based on (possible breaches of) three existing acts (or regulations) involving civil servants, public officers and the possession of share accounts,” Fahmi said outside the Dang Wangi IPD today.

The three regulations mentioned by the PKR lawmaker include Section 25, 25A and 29 of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (Sicda), Service Circular No 3 of 2002, and Section 10 Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulation 1993.

Section 25 of Sicda states that every security account opened with a central depository must be in the name of the beneficial owner of the deposited securities or in the name of an authorised nominee.

Offences under Section 25 are punishable with a fine of up to RM3 million or imprisonment of up to 10 years or both.

