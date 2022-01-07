PAS VS PAS YOUTH – CRACKS APPEAR OVER ‘AZAM AFFAIR’ – WITH PAS’ SYCOPHANTIC TOP LEADERSHIP EAGER TO BACK MUHYIDDIN-APPOINTED AZAM – WHILE PAS YOUTH DEMANDS INDEPENDENT PROBE – EVEN AS EX-MACC PANEL CHIEF MAKES IT CLEAR INTERNAL BOARD ‘PURELY ADVISORY’ ROLE & CANNOT CLEAR OR INVESTIGATE AZAM, WANTS CLUELESS ISMAIL SABRI TO SET UP RCI

PAS is mounting a defence for embattled MACC chief Azam Baki, saying the latter’s “tell-all” press conference on alleged misconduct should put matters to rest.

However, the party’s youth wing appears to take a different stand on the issue, saying they want the anti-corruption czar to go on leave pending an independent probe.

Azam is under fire after he was exposed for owning millions of shares and warrants in two companies back in 2015 when he was the MACC investigations director.

This raised concerns of an alleged conflict of interest, besides violating a government circular prohibiting civil servants from owning RM100,000 worth of shares in any company.

He told a press conference on Wednesday that his brother had bought shares using his account, while the MACC advisory board had cleared him of misconduct.

Azam said all shares have since been transferred to his brother.

In a statement late last night, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the party welcomed Azam’s explanations on his shareholdings.

He said the party hoped allegations against Azam will now be put to rest, and that the burden of proof now lies on the MACC chief’s accusers.

“PAS is confident that the authorities will review (Azam’s) statement and then take fair action on all quarters based on facts and laws,” Takiyuddin said.

He also alleged that the accusations against Azam were meant to destabilise Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government.

However, in a separate statement yesterday afternoon, PAS Youth called for the government to take action to defend its integrity.

PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said while he respected the MACC chief, he should go on garden leave to make way for investigations that could clear his name.

“PAS Youth views this matter seriously, and it is the obligation of the government and the prime minister to take immediate action by holding an independent and open investigation,” he said.

“PAS Youth respectfully also recommends that all those involved, including the top MACC officers, go on leave until their names are cleared.”

Fadhli added that this was necessary to ensure transparency in investigations and to prove the government was serious in upholding the law.

He said he personally hoped that Azam would be able to return to duty with a clean slate.

Securities Commission to investigate

In the wake of the controversy, the Securities Commission (SC) said that it would be reaching out to Azam over his shareholding activities as well as his brother who allegedly used the MACC chief’s account.

Section 25 of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (Sicda), every security account opened with a central depository must be in the name of the beneficial owner of the deposited securities or in the name of an authorised nominee.

Offences under Section 25 is punishable with a fine of up to RM3 million or imprisonment of up to 10 years or both.

Azam has said that he would give full cooperation to the SC. He has also initiated legal action against the whistleblower who exposed his shareholdings.

Meanwhile, Umno supreme council member Puad Zarkashi also urged the prime minister to set up a special task force to investigate the allegations against Azam.

He said the public are unlikely to trust the findings of MACC’s Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB), which has cleared the Azam of wrongdoing.

“The people will not believe the report that will be sent by (advisory board chair) Abu Zahar Ujang to the prime minister because the board only listened to Azam’s explanations.

“Also, did they call upon other parties like (former MACC panel member) Edmund Terence Gomez, the Securities Commission, and Azam’s brother (Nasir) to make the investigation a comprehensive one?

“The people will doubt the outcome of the ACAB’s one-sided investigation,” Puad was quoted as saying by FMT. MKINI