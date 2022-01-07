RAJA BOMOH, INFAMOUS OVER MH370 RITUAL, NOW ACCUSED OF UNISLAMIC FLOOD RITUAL – AFTER VIDEO OF A WOMAN SITTING NEXT TO HIM SINGING A PUTERI MAYANG SARI SONG WHILE THE QURAN IS OPEN IN FRONT OF THEM, GOES VIRAL

IBRAHIM Mat Zin, better known as Raja Bomoh, has filed a police report to deny his ritual to hold back floodwaters performed on the banks of Sungai Perak goes against Islam.

A 25-minute clip of the ‘tepung tawar’ ceremony, which involves the release of flowers, leaves and other things into the river to be carried by the current to the sea, has gone viral.

A woman called Puteri Zaleha is seen seated on the ground next to him, singing a Puteri Mayang Sari song, while an al-Quran is open in front of them.

The ritual is said to have taken place at Dataran JPS Teluk Intan in Perak.

Hilir Perak police chief Ahmad Adnan Basri confirmed that the 71-year-old man made a report at the Teluk Intan police station at 12.30pm.

“Raja Bomoh lodged a report to refute claims that his ritual contravenes Islamic beliefs. He said he was merely praying that people will not be harmed by floods.”

He said the report has been referred to the Perak Islamic Affairs Department for investigation.

Department director Mohd Yusop Husin yesterday said Ibrahim and others who participated in the ceremony will be called for questioning.

The case will be investigated under section 14 of the Crimes (Shariah) Enactment 1992 for besmirching or insulting Islam.

– Bernama

.