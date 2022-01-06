CAN ISMAIL SABRI & UMNO REFUSE TO ACT? – NOW, EVEN PAS DEMANDS MACC CHIEF BE PUT ON GARDEN LEAVE – AS AZAM GOES AFTER WHISTLEBLOWER WITH RM10 MIL ‘AXE’ TO ‘CEASE & DESIST’ WRITING ABOUT HIS STUFF

Put MACC top officer on garden leave, PAS Youth urges PM

PETALING JAYA: PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has urged Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to put a top Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer on garden leave in light of the allegations made against him recently.

Though Fadli did not identify the MACC officer concerned, recent reports had alleged that MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki had ownership of millions in publicly traded stocks.

Addressing the matter yesterday, Azam was reported to have said that he had given his brother permission to buy shares using his trading account in 2015. But his explanation has raised more questions, with the Securities Commission Malaysia now seeking an explanation over his admission of proxy share trading.

Stating that PAS Youth took a serious view of the allegations, Fadhli said Ismail had to immediately conduct an independent and open investigation.

“PAS Youth also respectfully recommends that all those involved, including the top MACC officer, be rested until the investigation is completed and the names of those involved have been cleared,” the Pasir Mas MP said.

“This is to ensure transparency in investigations as well as to prove the seriousness of the government in upholding the rule of law.”

He added that the allegations are seen to have affected the credibility and commitment of the government’s measures in fighting corruption and strengthening integrity.

On Dec 28, Pejuang had also called for Azam to be placed on “garden leave” to allow for a full probe.

Initiating a probe into allegations of Azam’s misconduct should have been given priority, the party’s information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin was reported to have said at the time.

