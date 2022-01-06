CAN ISMAIL SABRI & UMNO REFUSE TO ACT? – NOW, EVEN PAS DEMANDS MACC CHIEF BE PUT ON GARDEN LEAVE – AS AZAM GOES AFTER WHISTLEBLOWER WITH RM10 MIL ‘AXE’ TO ‘CEASE & DESIST’ WRITING ABOUT HIS STUFF

PUTRAJAYA, 5 Jan -- Ketua Pesuruhjaya Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia (SPRM) Tan Sri Azam Baki hadir sidang media khas di ibu pejabat SPRM hari ini.
Put MACC top officer on garden leave, PAS Youth urges PM
PETALING JAYA: PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has urged Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to put a top Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer on garden leave in light of the allegations made against him recently.
Though Fadli did not identify the MACC officer concerned, recent reports had alleged that MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki had ownership of millions in publicly traded stocks.
Addressing the matter yesterday, Azam was reported to have said that he had given his brother permission to buy shares using his trading account in 2015. But his explanation has raised more questions, with the Securities Commission Malaysia now seeking an explanation over his admission of proxy share trading.
Stating that PAS Youth took a serious view of the allegations, Fadhli said Ismail had to immediately conduct an independent and open investigation.
“PAS Youth also respectfully recommends that all those involved, including the top MACC officer, be rested until the investigation is completed and the names of those involved have been cleared,” the Pasir Mas MP said.
“This is to ensure transparency in investigations as well as to prove the seriousness of the government in upholding the rule of law.”
He added that the allegations are seen to have affected the credibility and commitment of the government’s measures in fighting corruption and strengthening integrity.
On Dec 28, Pejuang had also called for Azam to be placed on “garden leave” to allow for a full probe.
Initiating a probe into allegations of Azam’s misconduct should have been given priority, the party’s information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin was reported to have said at the time.
Azam demands apology, RM10mil from whistleblower
PETALING JAYA: Whistleblower Lalitha Kunaratnam has been issued a letter of demand by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki over the publication of two articles on the purported share purchases by the latter.
She has been asked to issue a public apology within 14 days, delete the articles about Azam and pay RM10 million in damages for tarnishing his reputation.
Azam’s lawyers said if she failed to comply, they would go ahead with legal proceedings for defamation.
Lalitha’s articles were published by the Independent News Service, or INS, in December.
In a tweet today, she said she had received the legal notice from the top graft buster.
“Thanks,” she wrote in her tweet.
She also posted a screenshot of the letter of demand which asks her to cease and desist over two articles titled: “Business ties among MACC leadership: How deep does it go? (Part 1)” and “Business ties among MACC leadership: How deep does it go (Part 2).”
FMT has contacted Azam and is awaiting a response.
Meanwhile, economist Edmund Terence Gomez expressed shock that Lalitha, who had raised legitimate questions of national interest, had been issued a letter of demand by Azam. Calling it an act of intimidation, he urged Azam to withdraw the notice.
“What Azam should be doing is to publicly disclose all his business interests in order to protect the image and integrity of the MACC,” he said in a statement.
“If whistleblowers were threatened by those in a position of power, how can we make any progress to get citizens to expose corruption, and protect them for doing so?”
Azam had said yesterday that he would take legal action against those who were trying to tarnish his reputation.
Yesterday, the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board cleared Azam of any wrongdoing over his purchase and ownership of corporate shares in 2015. Azam had revealed that he had willingly allowed his younger brother to use his trading account.