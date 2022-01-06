KHAIRY FENDS OFF THE EXTREMISTS & THE POPULISTS! – GOVT STANDS BY SUSPENSION OF HIGH-RISK UMRAH TRIPS – EVEN AS 12 UNVACCINATED PILGRIMS RETURN WITH OMICRON VARIANT – ‘THIS IS NOT RIGHT, ONLY THOSE WHO ARE VACCINATED SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO PERFORM UMRAH’

Suspension of all umrah trips only for a month, says Khairy

PETALING JAYA: The government has decided to stand by the earlier announcement by the health ministry on the suspension of all umrah trips from Jan 8 but states that it will only be for a month.

The decision by the Cabinet was announced by health minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a press conference today.

“However, a risk evaluation within and outside the country, especially Saudi Arabia, will be carried out from time to time before umrah trips are allowed to resume,” he said.

Fears over the high number of Covid-19 Omicron variant cases discovered among those returning from Mecca led to last week’s announcement by Khairy on the temporary suspension of all umrah trips from Jan 8.

Meanwhile, pilgrims who have just returned from umrah must undergo quarantine at designated hotels or government-run quarantine centres. FMT

Umrah returnees form 64% of total Omicron cases, Khairy says

UMRAH returnees claim 157 (64%) of the 245 Omicron cases in Malaysia so far, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. He told a press conference today that the total number of the new variant’s cases also includes 123 fresh infections. Of the 245 cases, 233 are imported and 12 locally transmitted. Of the 1,800 Covid-19 cases detected at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in the last week of 2021, 85% are Umrah returnees. Khairy said: “This group has the most Covid-19 cases and Omicron cases.” He said the Health Ministry will maintain its decision to ban umrah travel for a month from January 8. The ministry will conduct risk assessments in Malaysia and Saudi Arabia to ascertain when umrah travel can continue, he added. Malaysia has recorded 2.77 million Covid-19 cases and 31,609 deaths so far. Khairy also announced the reopening of four vaccination centres for the booster shot programme on January 15. The centres are the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, IDCC Ideal Convention Centre Shah Alam and Soka Gakkai Malaysia (Selangor) Culture Centre. TMI

12 Umrah pilgrims with Omicron variant not vaccinated, says KJ

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today said that 12 umrah pilgrims who tested positive for Covid-19 and were confirmed to have the Omicron variant were not vaccinated at all. Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said an investigation has been opened to determine how these Malaysians were allowed to travel overseas and perform the umrah without any vaccination record. “Based on the health ministry’s initial investigation, it was found that out of the 122 people who were found to have the Omicron variant in the country so far, 17 of them had not been vaccinated,” he said, with the health ministry later confirming that only 12 were umrah pilgrims. “This is not right, only those who are vaccinated should be allowed to perform umrah. “We will discuss this with stakeholders, including travel agencies, regarding compliance and the conditions that have been set,” he said at a press conference today. He said the ministry is investigating whether these groups had any underlying health concerns or otherwise. FMT

