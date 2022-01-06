PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission (SC) will be “in touch with top graft buster Azam Baki for an explanation” after it was revealed that his brother traded shares using his account.
This comes after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief said yesterday that he had allowed his brother to trade from his account.
It added that every securities account opened with a central depository must be in the name of the beneficial owner of the deposited securities.
It also said that an account could also be in the name of an “authorised nominee”.
The SC cited Section 25 of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (Sicda).
“In addition, Section 29A of Sicda stipulates that all dealings in securities shall be
effected only by the beneficial owner of the securities or an authorised nominee.”
So far several lawyers and opposition MPs have urged the SC to investigate whether Azam breached stock ownership laws when he let his brother use his share trading account.
The call for a probe was made by lawyers Rafique Rashid Ali and M Manoharan as well as Subang MP Wong Chen and Klang MP Charles Santiago.
Rafique referred to Sicda which states that securities accounts must be in the name of the benefiting owner. Santiago said the SC should ascertain whether Azam had breached Sicda.
Manoharan said one could not lend one’s name to another to trade in shares while Wong had said Azam should have known better than to allow anyone to borrow his share trading account. FMT
Why the need for brother to use Azam’s trading account, ask MPs
PETALING JAYA: Two MPs have questioned the need for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki’s brother to buy shares using Azam’s trading account.
Following allegations that he owned shares worth millions, Azam told a press conference yesterday he had given his brother Nasir permission to buy shares using his account in 2015, and that his superiors were informed of the matter.
“Why was there a need for the brother to buy the shares using Azam’s trading account?” they asked.
“The public do not buy Azam’s explanation as it stands. This needs to be answered by Azam.”
Khoo and Chan also urged the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department to investigate Azam and call in the MACC chief as soon as possible.
The two MPs, who are members of the committee, said Azam’s claim that he was only answerable to the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board was wrong.
“Azam is reminded that the MACC is a creation of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (MACC Act), a statute passed by Parliament,” they said.
“He may claim that he is not answerable to anyone else, but we the Members of Parliament as lawmakers have the powers to legislate accordingly.
“We can amend the Act to tighten provisions and deal with any legal loopholes, if any, for the benefit of the people.”
Calling on Azam to explain the source of the money used to purchase the shares, they also questioned whether he had satisfied the criteria on asset declaration based on the government circular requiring civil servants to declare their assets.
FMT has reached out to Azam for comment. FMT
