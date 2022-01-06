‘TOOL OF POLITICIANS’ MACC IS BACK TO GROUND ZERO – INDEED, UNTIL IT CAN PROVE ITS OWN CHIEF IS 100% CLEAR OF THE SHARES CONTROVERSY DOGGING HIM – WHAT RIGHT DO THEY HAVE TO CHASTISE OTHER PROFESSIONS – MACC WITHDRAWS ‘CORRUPT DOCTOR’ VIDEO AMID HEAVY PUBLIC CENSURE FOR ITS OWN COMMISSIONER AZAM BAKI

MACC pulls controversial ‘corrupt doctor’ video, says it was meant to educate, not insult

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has announced the scrapping of a recently published video showing a fictionalised account of a doctor receiving a bribe, after it attracted controversy and backlash from the medical community.In a statement today, the MACC clarified that the video — uploaded to social media on January 4 — was a “public service announcement” meant to educate Malaysians on various corrupt practices, and not insult medical practitioners.“In the context of the video, it shows the issue of providing false medical certificates (MC) and this example is based on true situations that have been investigated by the MACC, through complaints received by the MACC from employers or the public,” read the statement.

The minute-long video depicted an act of bribery in exchange for an MC between a doctor and her patient, both played by actors, in a clinic setting.

“The MACC greatly appreciates the efforts, sacrifices and contributions of every medical professional in this country, especially when the country is facing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

Yesterday, Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Koh Kar Chai said that the video was “an insult to the sanctity and image of our medical profession” and demanded a public apology from the MACC. – MALAY MAIL

SC wants Azam to explain statements on shares purchased under his accountemail sharing button

The Securities Commission says an account could also be in the name of an ‘authorised nominee’.

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission (SC) will be “in touch with top graft buster Azam Baki for an explanation” after it was revealed that his brother traded shares using his account.

This comes after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief said yesterday that he had allowed his brother to trade from his account.

It added that every securities account opened with a central depository must be in the name of the beneficial owner of the deposited securities.

It also said that an account could also be in the name of an “authorised nominee”.

The SC cited Section 25 of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (Sicda).

“In addition, Section 29A of Sicda stipulates that all dealings in securities shall be
effected only by the beneficial owner of the securities or an authorised nominee.”

So far several lawyers and opposition MPs have urged the SC to investigate whether Azam breached stock ownership laws when he let his brother use his share trading account.

The call for a probe was made by lawyers Rafique Rashid Ali and M Manoharan as well as Subang MP Wong Chen and Klang MP Charles Santiago.

Rafique referred to Sicda which states that securities accounts must be in the name of the benefiting owner. Santiago said the SC should ascertain whether Azam had breached Sicda.

Manoharan said one could not lend one’s name to another to trade in shares while Wong had said Azam should have known better than to allow anyone to borrow his share trading account. FMT

MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

