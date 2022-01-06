MIRRORING NATIONAL DISCONTENT WITH LAME-DUCK PM ISMAIL SABRI – PUBLIC OUTRAGE OVER MACC CHIEF HITS A CRESCENDO – INSTEAD OF RECEDING AFTER PERCEIVED ‘COVER-UP CLEARING’ BY INTERNAL PANEL – NOW EVEN ISLAMIC GROUPS WANT AZAM’S HEAD TO ROLL – AS LAWMAKERS, LAWYERS & ANTI-CORRUPTION CIVIL GROUPS DEMAND TRANSPARENCY OVER HIS MULTI-MILLION RINGGIT SHARES DEALS

Pembela wants Azam to resign or take leave

ISLAMIC civil society group Pembela has urged Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki to step down temporarily to allow an investigation into allegations of financial irregularities.

The head of the anti-graft agency has been accused of not declaring shareholdings in companies, required for a person in his position.Aminudin Yahaya, chairman of the umbrella group of Malay right-wing groups, said Azam should allow investigation to be carried out. “Be a gentleman and be brave to come forward. Let the investigation take its course. “We fell that Azam should resign, or at least go on leave throughout the investigation. He does not need to be worried if he is in the right. “We at Pembela will not compromise on any form of misconduct, especially in a body such as the MACC,” Aminudin said. Last month, Sungai Buloh MP R. Sivarasa raised the question of Azam, his shareholdings in two companies and why he did not declare them, in Parliament. Meanwhile, MACC oversight panel member, Edmund Terence Gomez, said that from November 10 he had been writing to two panel chairmen, Abu Zahar Ujang and Borhan Dolah, urging them to address the matter. Gomez resigned on December 27 in what he said was a protest at their lack of action. Yesterday, Abu Zahar who chairs the MACC anti-corruption advisory board, said he had cleared Azam of wrongdoing. Abu Zahar said he had accepted Azam’s account that the shares were purchased by his brother in 2015, using Azam’s trading account, before being transferred to the brother later. Yesterday’s press conference was the first time that the agency addressed the allegations against Azam. Abu Zahar also said Azam had given the board his explanation on November 24. Critics have said an internal inquiry is insufficient to clear Azam and want an independent investigation instead. There are also questions as to whether the graft-buster might have violated the Security Industries (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (SCIDA) by allowing his trading account to be used by another person. Aminudin said that given the seriousness of the allegations, the matter must be brought to the attention of the parliamentary special select committee. “Allow it to look into the matter because this is a very serious issue. “Pembela will also not forget how MACC put aside our complaints regarding how lands in Pahang were bulldozed and given to certain business people even when we produced solid evidence,” he added. TMI Internal MACC board cannot ‘clear’ Azam Baki, MPs on select committee say AN internal board of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) cannot clear the agency’s members of corruption and an investigation by the relevant parliamentary select committee is still necessary, said lawmakers Chan Foong Hin and Khoo Poay Tiong.

The two members of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSC) on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department said the MACC Anti-Corruption Advisory Board is “not meant as a tool” to clear chief commissioner Azam Baki over allegations of his corporate share ownership.“We are of the view that the board’s own investigation does not oust the jurisdiction of the PSC to conduct its own investigation and to make recommendations to Parliament to amend the laws accordingly, if necessary. “Being the leader of the body, which upholds integrity in the nation by dealing with corruption, it is essential that the MACC commissioner comes clean to the public, and what better way than to answer to the PSC. “The transcript of the investigation will be made available to the public, and the public can then decide whether Azam himself is fit for the job as the No. 1 corruption buster,” Khoo, the Kota Melaka MP and Chan, the Kota Kinabalu MP, said in a joint statement today. They were responding to Azam’s statement yesterday that he was not answerable to anyone except the board. Board chairman Abu Zahar Ujang at a press conference yesterday said Azam had given board members an explanation on November 24. According to his explanation, the shares purchase in 2015 was by Azam’s brother using Azam’s trading account, and the shares were later transferred to the brother. As such, Azam is deemed not to have done anything wrong. Azam also said he had informed his superiors, whom he did not name, of the purchase by his brother. Chan and Khoo said Azam was wrong in saying he was not answerable to anyone other than the board, as the MACC was created by an Act of law by Parliament. “He may claim that he is not answerable to anyone else, but we members of Parliament as lawmakers have the powers to legislate accordingly. We can amend the act to tighten provisions and deal with any legal loopholes, if any, for the benefit of the people.” They added that the episode had caused an erosion of the public’s trust in MACC, and its credibility as an independent body to fight corruption will be in doubt. “Azam noted that it was his brother that bought the shares as the shares were transferred to the brother. Why didn’t the brother just buy the shares using his own account in the first place? Why is there a need for the brother to buy the shares using Azam’s trading account first? The general public do not buy Azam’s explanation as it stands. All these needs answering by Azam,” the two MPs said. They also questioned whether Azam had satisfied the criteria on asset declaration based on the government circular requiring civil servants to declare their assets, and whether he had come into any potential conflict of interest regarding investigations into companies that he was a shareholder in. “As such, we repeat our call that the PSC on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department should urgently, and without any further delay, call for a meeting to investigate the matter and Azam be called in as soon as possible to give evidence to the PSC so as to limit the damage to MACC.” Allegations against Azam must be investigated, lawyers say THERE must be further investigation into allegations that Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki failed to declare ownership of corporate shares, despite the MACC anti-corruption advisory board clearing him of any wrongdoing, lawyers said.