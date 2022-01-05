MACC PANEL ECHOES AZAM – ‘BROTHER USED ACCOUNT TO BUY SHARES’ – BUT HOW COME SOMEONE WHO BUYS MILLIONS WORTH OF SHARES DOES NOT HAVE HIS OWN ACCOUNT – AND HOW COME AZAM WITH HIS EXPERIENCE ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ ALLOWED IT?

MACC chief Azam Baki told the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board that his trading account was used by his brother to acquire shares in two companies in 2015.

At a press conference today, board chairperson Abu Zahar Ujang said Azam had appeared before the board on Nov 24 to explain himself.

The shares had since been transferred to his brother, Nasir.

Abu Zahar said they were satisfied with Azam’s explanation that he had neither pecuniary interest nor conflict of interest in the acquisition of those shares.

“During that meeting, Azam explained to us that the shares were purchased by his brother Nasir in 2012 and that he had no interest in the matter.

“The transaction was through the open market, and there is no conflict of interest as of 2015. The shares were transferred to Nasir that year.

“The board members were of the opinion that Azam had no pecuniary interest on those shares and are satisfied with the explanations given,” said Abu Zahar.

According to Excel Force Bhd’s 2015 annual report, Azam owned 2,156,000 warrants in the company as of March 21, 2016. At the time, Azam was the head of MACC’s investigation division.

Abu Zahar said that the board had intended to make the matter public, but former MACC’s Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel member Edmund Terence Gomez beat them to it.

Gomez resigned from the board on Dec 23 on claims that the panel’s chief Borhan Dolah ignored his repeated requests to convene a meeting to discuss allegations against Azam.

Abu Zahar said Gomez should have followed the correct right procedure by addressing the matter to the advisory board or the Complaints Committee.

“I believe his complaints would have received attention because in all those entities, there are no MACC officials. They are free to make decisions,” he said.

He also refuted allegations that the board had received a letter from Gomez.

The board, said Abu Zahar, had approached Gomez to discuss the matter but claimed that the latter refused.

“Gomez can lodge a police report on this if he does not believe the (oversight) board or committees,” he said. MKINI