ARROGANT OR NOT, MACC CHIEF AZAM SAYS ‘ANSWERABLE ONLY TO ADVISORY PANEL’ – AFTER ADVISORY PANEL CLEARS HIM IN CONTROVERSIAL DECISION THAT MAY BE SEEN AS A ‘WHITEWASH’
MACC chief Azam Baki said he did not immediately respond to allegations on his shareholdings because he believed he did nothing wrong.
Speaking briefly at a press conference this afternoon, the top graft buster said he is answerable only to the MACC Corruption Prevention Advisory Board, also known as LPPR, and had given his explanation about the issue to them.
“I did not respond (to the allegations) in public because I did not do anything wrong,” he said in answering a journalist’s question on why it took him some time to openly address the issue.
“Like what I have explained to the advisory board, the shares were bought by my brother who borrowed my name.
“When I was called to explain about the matter, I appeared before the advisory board and provided them with details. I am only answerable to LPPR,” he said.
Azam was called to address the media by LPPR chairperson Abu Zahar Ujang, who had held another press conference earlier on the same issue.
No conflict of interest
The MACC chief commissioner also denied claims that the shares bought using his name had caused a conflict of interest.
“The shares were purchased through the open market, and (the company) did not have anything to do with any investigation by the MACC.
“And all the shares were later transferred back to him (my brother).”
When pressed further why he let his brother use his name to buy the shares, Azam said he did not see it as an issue.
He also challenged his critics to prove that such doing was an offence.
“I will just give a brief answer to this. I did not see it as an issue, so I let him (buy the shares using my name).
“Anyone can use an account to buy shares in the open market. Tell me if that is an offence,” Azam said.
Azam came under scrutiny recently after allegations surfaced about him having owned shares in two companies back in 2015.
According to Excel Force Bhd’s 2015 annual report, Azam owned 2,156,000 warrants in the company as of March 21, 2016. At the time, Azam was the head of MACC’s investigation division.
Azam said he had also briefed his superior in then MACC back then about his brother acquiring shares on his name.
This was done on his own initiative despite not having to do so, Azam added.
He did not name who was the superior he had furnished the information to, but as the director of investigation, Azam was answerable to the then MACC chief commissioner and deputy chief commissioner.
Azam said he believed that there are certain quarters who were out to tarnish his name and his office, and did not discount the possibility that they include those who were not satisfied with the MACC doing their job busting corruption.
This, he said, was an attempt by certain interested parties who wants to erode the people’s trust in the MACC.
“I believe this is part of the challenges that all MACC chiefs must face.
“I give my assurance that I will continue to carry out my duties and responsibilities to bring the MACC towards being an agency that is credible, integrity and professional in all its actions,” he said.
Azam said he has also received legal advice and has decided to pursue legal action against those who tarnished his reputation.
MACC advisory board clears Azam Baki over corporate shares ownership
Abu Zahar told the press that according to Azam’s explanation, the purchase of shares were made by the chief commissioner’s brother, Nasir, using Azam’s trading account.
The shares were later transferred to the brother, and as such, there was no conflict of interest.
Gomez resigned from Borhan’s panel last month to protest against the lack of action after he wrote to both chairmen several times on concerns about Azam’s corporate shareholdings.
Abu Zahar said Nasir had purchased shares for two companies in 2012 through the open market, and they were transferred to Azam in 2015.
“The board members were of the view that Azam had no pecuniary interest on this shares and are satisfied with his explanations,” said Abu Zahar at the press conference in Putrajaya.
He added that the advisory board was going to address the matter publicly but Gomez went public with his complaints and resignation first.
Abu Zahar also dismissed calls for a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) into the matter, saying an RCI is unnecessary for such a “simple matter”.
He maintained that he did not receive any letters from Gomez and again urged the political economist to lodge a police report if he was still unsatisfied.
On December 14, Sungai Buloh MP R. Sivarasa raised the matter in Parliament, asking whether Azam had declared the alleged 2.15 million shares owed in Excel Force MSC Bhd in 2015, as well as 1.93 million shares in Gets Global Bhd the same year and 1.02 million shares the following year.
Azam, who has served the MACC for 36 years, was at the time heading the agency’s investigation unit.
Gomez, who resigned as member of one of MACC’s oversight panels on December 27 to protest the lack of action, later revealed to the press his correspondence with Abu Zahar and Borhan, which showed he had been urging them to act on the allegations since November 10.
Gomez said he had written both of them several emails each with files attached on the information concerning Azam. He told Abu Zahar and Borhan of his intention to resign, if nothing was done, on December 14.
Abu Zahar today said that Azam had explained to the panel in person on November 24.
There are rules governing corporate share ownership by civil servants, namely, the Public Officers Regulations Act (Conduct and Discipline) 1993, which states that civil servants, including top officials, can hold corporate shares, but must declare their assets every five years.
There is also Service Circular Number 3/2002 – Ownership and Declaration of Assets by Public Officials, which further elaborates on section 10 of the above Act. It requires all public officers to declare in writing all properties owned by them, their husband or wife or children, or held by any person on their behalf or on behalf of their wife or husband or children to their respective head of department.
The circular also states that a public officer is prevented from owning more than RM100,000 value of shares in any company.
Azam, meanwhile, said today that he had informed his superiors in 2015 of the shares bought by his brother and there were no concerns raised.
He was also reported by Free Malaysia Today as saying he did not feel the need to respond when the allegations about his shareholdings were raised last month, because he had not done anything wrong.
He added that he would be seeking legal action against those who have attempted to tarnish his reputation.