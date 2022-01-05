IF NAJIB’S EPF CAMPAIGN SUCCEEDS – MALAYSIANS ESPECIALLY MALAYS WILL HAVE TO WORK UNTIL THE DAY THEY DIE!

More EPF withdrawals? You’ll probably work till the day you die, expert says

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians, especially those in the low-income brackets will have to work beyond the retirement age of 60, possibly until the day they die should the government allow another round of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals.

Prominent economist Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai pointed out that as it is, 6.1 million or almost 50 per cent of EPF contributors under the age of 55 have savings of less than RM10,000 for their retirement.

“So by the time they retire, they will probably have between RM15,000 and RM20,000. What can they do with this amount and how long can they survive with it?

“Considering this, it appears that the EPF scheme has failed in its objective to provide protection to contributors when they retire.

“Looking at the present situation, the contributors won’t be able to retire at the age of 60. They will all have to work until the day they die or else they won’t be able to eat,” he told the New Straits Times.

Recently Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz revealed that of the 6.1 million contributors, 74 per cent of them are Bumiputeras and what’s more worrying was that 79 per cent of them have less than RM1,000 in their respective accounts.

According to Tengku Zafrul, a person needs at least RM240,000 to fund their retirement for 20 years and even then, they would only get about RM1,000 a month.

Additional withdrawals, he said, would force EPF to divest its investments which would reduce members’ dividends and this would give a knock-on impact on the bond and stock markets as well as erode the confidence of local and foreign investors.

Due to the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) since 2020, the then Perikatan Nasional-led government had allowed EPF withdrawals through the i-Lestari, i-Sinar and i-Citra facilities. This had resulted in RM101.1 billion withdrawals in total.

Traditionally, money in Account 2 can be withdrawn as it is already allowed for certain uses such as education or housing. In that respect, economists have said that the i-Lestari withdrawal was not too bad.

But, the i-Sinar had allowed contributors to access funds from the so-called sacred Account 1, something that was untouchable before one’s retirement as it is the most protected.

After that, i-Citra was introduced, and again, money was withdrawn from Account 1, a fund that should be used for Malaysians to survive in their golden years.

With this in mind, Barjoyai questioned if the government was willing to bear the consequences should another round of EPF withdrawals be allowed, adding that contributors couldn’t possibly increase the amount in their funds on their own in a short time.

“They will fall into old-age poverty after retirement. Malaysia is expected to be an ageing population by 2030 and given the state of the EPF savings our contributors have today, we will likely see more poor old people by then,” he said.

Rather than allowing another EPF withdrawal, Barjoyai suggested the government introduce specific schemes to cater to current problems faced by contributors.

“Take the current flood crisis for example. If there are 100,000 flood victims and the government allocates RM100,000 to each family, the government will have to allocate RM10 billion. But, as we know, the total flood victims are only about 30,000 so the government can spend less than RM10 billion.

“Or, another way could be the government providing loans to contributors for investments and by the time they retire, they will have enough money for themselves and to repay the loans.

“Of course as Muslims, we believe that Allah will provide but Allah did not say we can stop our own efforts and leave everything to Him.”  NST

 Najib’s EPF Withdrawal Campaign Will See Many Forced To Work Longer, Economists Warn

(Malaysia Now) – Economists have panned the call by former prime minister Najib Razak for the government to allow more withdrawals from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to help flood victims, saying among others that this might see contributors forced to continue working past their retirement age.

Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff of Universiti Putra Malaysia said based on EPF figures, 6.1 million or 50% of those under 55 have savings of under RM10,000 for their retirement.

“If, for example, contributors withdraw RM6,000 under i-Lestari, RM10,000 under i-Sinar, and RM5,000 under i-Citra for a total of RM21,000, they will have to work four to five years past retirement age to make back the money they withdrew,” he said to MalaysiaNow.

“The issue of EPF members not having enough money for retirement is a very serious problem and it will become worse with each passing year as more and more stop working.”

Ahmed was referring to the various withdrawal programmes introduced over the past two years to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some RM101 billion has been withdrawn by EPF contributors so far through these three schemes.

The EPF recently warned that many members do not have enough savings to see them through their retirement years.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz meanwhile said EPF withdrawals were not the solution to the people’s financial woes.

He also said that such withdrawals would burden the generations to come.

Economist Muhammed Abdul Khalid said the situation came as no surprise as experts had already warned against withdrawing from the EPF in order to tackle the effects of Covid-19.

“Don’t allow the withdrawal of retirement funds to help those who have been affected by crisis,” he told MalaysiaNow.

“That is not a solution. It will only add to future problems,” he said, describing Najib’s call as “jadong” – an expression used by prominent thinker Syed Hussein Alatas which means evil, stupid and arrogant.

Troubles in old age

Muhammed also warned that the EPF and its contributors alike would have difficulty boosting their savings.

“Such irresponsible policies will have negative implications over the long term,” he added.

He said EPF data showed that one out of every two Malays has very little savings as it is and will end up below the poverty line upon retirement.

“The poor will be the people, not the narrow-minded leaders at the top,” he said.

Muhammed also said that any help should come from the government, and criticised Putrajaya’s claims of having insufficient funds to assist those affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Economist Yeah Kim Leng meanwhile said there is a difference between retirement savings and savings for emergency purposes.

Yeah, who lectures at Sunway University, said the situation is exacerbated by the fact that many do not have emergency savings.

“Actually, in emergency situations like the current floods, the government should handle it by giving cash aid or soft loans so that retirement funds are not jeopardised and the people will not have to face a financial crisis when they retire,” he said.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his New Year’s address had announced additional aid for those affected by the massive floods which hit areas in several states, displacing tens of thousands.

Depending on their situation, flood victims are entitled to receive aid of up to RM61,000.

Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, chief economist at Bank Islam Malaysia, said the interest-free loans provided in addition to the cash aid could help ease the burdens of the flood victims.

He suggested that the government also step up attempts to help in other ways such as by gathering volunteer mechanics and centralising their efforts.

“The government could also work with NGOs to give more focused aid, prioritising basic assistance,” he told MalaysiaNow.

He added that the government should have no problem increasing its spending as it has the fiscal space to help the people. MALAYSIA TODAY

NST / MALAYSIA TODAY

