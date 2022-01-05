Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has refuted claims that flood relief funds were used to purchase alcoholic drinks for party members.

The accusations arose after images depicting a group of people dressed in Muda T-shirts consuming such drinks surfaced.

In response, Syed Saddiq stressed that all flood relief funds went to flood victims, nothing else.

“Muda did not use (public) contributions to buy alcoholic drinks. This is the most ridiculous accusation of all.

“Muda is an open book, 100 percent of the donations have been channelled to flood victims. Last week I held a press conference and showed all Mari Bantu transaction receipts.

“All matters are recorded and will be audited,” Syed Saddiq said in a Facebook post yesterday.

He also invited members of the public to visit the party’s flood relief command centre if they wanted to learn more about its expenditure.

Mari Bantu (Let Us Help) is the name of Muda’s flood relief crowdfund. Its website shows that it has used more than RM1 million for flood relief efforts thus far.

‘Drinking is no offence’

Aside from accusations concerning misappropriation of funds, there has also been criticism about how alcohol was involved.

In his statement, Syed Saddiq did not confirm or deny whether the people in the images were indeed party members.

Instead, he affirmed that Muda is a multi-racial party and hit out at critics for resorting to non-issues and “outdated tactics”.

He said: “Muda exists on the basis of tolerance. As long as what was done was in accordance with the law, tak apa lah (it does not matter).

“This is a multiracial party and it is not an offence for them to drink (alcohol), unless they are driving. We respect their rights and they respect ours. This is their personal right.

“I believe such cheap and outdated tactics are by those who are desperate.”

Elaborating, the Muar MP opined that issues like corruption and misappropriation of public funds ought to receive more attention, not what someone was eating or drinking.

“I have told Muda (members) not to follow this old and outdated culture. Focus on our work and service to the rakyat,” Syed Saddiq added.