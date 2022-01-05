SILVER LINING IN MASSIVE FLOODS FOR ISMAIL SABRI – NOW HE WON’T HAVE TO LISTEN NAJIB & ZAHID TO CALL FOR EARLY GE15 – WHEN ANGRY FLOOD VICTIMS HAVE NOT EVEN FINISHED CLEANING THE MUD FROM THEIR HOMES

GE15 – will it be sooner or later?

PUTRAJAYA: Although talk of a Cabinet reshuffle has been dismissed by the Prime Minister, the big question is whether a general election will be called sooner than later.

Political parties are rather divided on the issue – with some saying they were ready and others feeling that the time was not right.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the party is at near “full preparedness” to face the general election, with the recent Melaka polls providing a good training platform.

“So the question of when the GE will be held does not really matter because we are prepared.

“Whether it is held this year or if it comes to a full five-year term (next year), we are ready to face it,” he said when contacted.

With GE14 held in May 2018, the next general election will have to be called on or before July 2023.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who led Pakatan Harapan to victory in GE14, has predicted that GE15 could be held by the middle of 2022.

Ahmad said any decision to call for a general election would have to be made by the supreme council in consensus.

“It is normal for leaders to have their opinions on when is the best time but at the end of the day, it is a decision which we make together with the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob),” he said, in response to talk that certain party leaders want GE15 to be called sooner. Ismail Sabri is Umno vice-president.

Ahmad said Umno will consult with its partners in Barisan Nasional to enquire about their preparations and seek their views on the next general election.

Pakatan Harapan communications director Fahmi Fadzil said that at this stage, it is not “worth it” to have a general election with Covid-19 still rearing its ugly head.

He said it will contradict the government’s decision to even temporarily suspend the travel permission for the Umrah pilgrimage.

“Also, we do not know how the weather situation will be in the next few months. It is a Catch-22 situation. Eventually, we will have to get to it, but just not now,” he said.

Klang MP Charles Santiago of DAP said an early general election is not necessary, especially after the country is still reeling from the severe floods.

“Most (flood victims) are cleaning up their homes, and we also have Covid-19 as well as a lot of unemployment. This combination has put so many groups in a vulnerable situation.

“The government has to overcome this first,” he said.

PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the party’s guess on the date for GE15 “is as good as anyone else’s”, adding that Umno will have a big hand in it.

“When the general election is called will also depend on how soon Umno can resolve its internal issues. For PAS, we will cross that bridge when the time comes but we are also ready,” said the Pasir Mas MP.

Saying the party is ahead in its election preparations, the issue which it wants to tackle is that involving Undi18, on the lowering of the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.

“Since this will be implemented, we want to engage more with young voters to make them understand our political views,” said Ahmad Fadhli. ANN

Analysts: Ismail Sabri not likely to call for early polls

PETALING JAYA: With calls for an early general election ringing loud within the Barisan Nasional and Umno camp, political analysts feel that the Prime Minister may prefer his term at the top to stretch to its furthest.

The current government has until mid-2023 to call the 15th General Election.

Universiti Sains Malaysia senior political science lecturer Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob might want to hold off the polls till next year in light of the recent backlash against the government’s handling of the flood situation.

“The Prime Minister may want to wait a bit longer to improve the rating of his leadership as well as to improve the deficit trust of members of his Cabinet,” he said.

Sivamurugan added that deferring the polls to 2023 would also allow Ismail Sabri, who is an Umno vice-president, to push for the party election to be held before the general election.

He noted that Umno could be split between those who want a snap general election and those preferring it to be held in 2023.

In September last year, the Ismail Sabri-led government signed an MOU with the Pakatan Harapan opposition coalition to strike political harmony.

Political analyst Prof Dr Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmod said Ismail Sabri is likely to hold off calling GE15 till next year to allow him time to better focus on the national economy and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I believe it will be done at the end of this year or (early) 2023 when the economy and Covid-19 situation has more or less settled down.

“By that time, the internal crisis in Umno would have been resolved,” he said.

Nik Ahmad, who is the International Islamic University legal adviser, said it is crucial for Ismail Sabri to push for the Umno polls to be held before calling for GE15.

Political analyst Dr Azmi Hassan said Barisan Nasional would be buoyed by the results of the recent Melaka and Sarawak elections, with support returning to the government.

This, he said, would encourage Barisan to hold the general election as soon as possible as they are at their strongest point, with the opposition at its lowest.

However, Dr Azmi felt Ismail Sabri might prefer to delay the polls with the government being blamed for its poor handling of the floods.

“So perhaps for him, it is better to have the election later rather than sooner,” he said. ANN

