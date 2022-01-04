UNWISE ISMAIL SABRI’S ‘EXTRA MONKEY’ WILL BE HIS WATERLOO – ‘SEE NOTHING, HEAR NOTHING, SAY NOTHING…AND DO NOTHING’

Three wise monkeys…version 2020s

THE ancient Japanese proverb “See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil,” was popularised in the 17th century, and was carved on the famous Tõsho-gū Shinto shrine in Nikko, Japan.

Some meanings ascribe the monkeys in the proverb as being of good mind, speech and action. And the phrase is often used to refer to those who deal with impropriety, by turning a blind eye…

As such, it is perhaps timely and appropriate to paraphrase the proverb, to reflect today’s societal environment almost everywhere in the world, including in Malaysia.

Thus, I choose to rephrase it as:

SEE NOTHING

HEAR NOTHING

SAY NOTHING…and I add,

DO NOTHING

This is so prevalent now when governments and those in authority seem so far removed from reality and from what the people are facing, and almost deaf to the cries of the distressed, and impervious to what improprieties and wrongdoings there are amongst them.

It is a syndrome of “The Emperor with no clothes” all over again.

Reports can be made, but they do not see. Public outcries on so many issues and aberrations are seen and heard by others, yet they do not hear. So much proof has come out, and they do nothing.

The modern day Neros even have “jolly” times abroad, while the nation continues to face devastating floods – absent without action.

It seems this is the new standard operating procedures ie. modus operandi of governance.

What is happening to our national compass, especially that of national governance?

Has the pandamic and the floods inundated the minds and values of some people, such that what are universally rejected as bad, unacceptable and of national shame have become of no concern to them, and to be simply brushed aside? Or worse still, to be totally ignored and kept under wraps?

Are they shaping a “Keluarga Malaysia” which condones bad behaviour, misdeeds, corruption and anything that is the antithesis of what is good for Malaysia and the rakyat, and forging a dysfunctional family that has members who tolerate, and even exacerbate misdeeds and notoriety amongst them, even if it hurts the society and bring shame to the nation?

This does not augur well for our collective future.

May The Almighty save our nation.

WRITER – Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz

THE SUN DAILY

.