WE WEAR THE PANTS, YOU WEAR THE SKIRT! – YET ANOTHER UMNO MAN SLAPS HADI IN THE FACE – ‘THIS IS THE PROBLEM WHEN SOMEONE PRACTICES POLYGAMY’

PAS has forgotten who played the role of “husband and wife” in Muafakat Nasional, said Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Nur Jazlan said proof of this can be seen during the Malacca elections last November, which saw Umno emerging victorious while PAS was trounced.

In view of this, said Nur Jazlan, PAS realised it needs to ride on Umno’s coattails but at the time refused to let go of Perikatan Nasional which is led by Umno off-shoot Bersatu.

“This is the problem when someone practices polygamy.

“When Muafakat was established, Umno and PAS were in the opposition. We worked together sincerely. At the time, Bersatu was part of the government.

“When PAS joined PN, they felt comfortable. They have forgotten who is the husband and wife. PAS wants both – Umno and Bersatu.

“If that’s the case, there’s no need for Muafakat,” he said.

In September 2019, Umno and PAS signed a deal, known as Muafakat Nasional, to formalise their pact after several informal yet successful electoral outings together.

As of November last year, the PAS annual delegates assembly left out the question of whether to tie up with Umno or Bersatu.

This left PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang as the ultimate decision-maker. He has repeatedly stated that PAS will uphold the Muafakat while being a PN coalition party.

During the Malacca elections, Umno and PAS candidates clashed over seven seats. Umno won all seven contests.

