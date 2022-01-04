ISMAIL SABRI TO NAME HAMZAH AS DPM? IF TRUE, ISMAIL IS AS GOOD AS DECLARING WAR ON NAJIB & ZAHID CAMPS – UNLESS HAMZAH, DESTESTED IN UMNO FOR JUMPING TO MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU, IS READY TO RETURN WITH OTHER FROGS TO THEIR ‘MOTHER PARTY’ – BUT WOULD UMNO STILL WELCOME THEM?

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to appoint a deputy prime minister in a Cabinet reshuffle next week, according to a report.

Hamzah or Azmin to be made deputy PM next week?

Utusan Malaysia said the deputy prime minister was expected to come from Bersatu, with Hamzah Zainudin and Azmin Ali among the candidates.

Quoting sources, it reported that the reshuffle might affect two Bersatu ministers – women, family and community development minister Rina Harun and youth and sports minister Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The Malay news outlet reported that the reshuffle was still being negotiated to determine who would be kept or dropped, with an announcement expected next Wednesday after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Hamzah Zainudin (left) and Azmin Ali are said to be the frontrunners for the deputy prime minister’s post expected to be announced on Wednesday next week. Hamzah Zainudin (left) and Azmin Ali are said to be the frontrunners for the deputy prime minister’s post expected to be announced on Wednesday next week.

Ismail is also said to have met Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday to discuss the matter, “particularly over the ministers and deputies from Bersatu”.

While both Azmin and Hamzah were being considered to be Ismail’s deputy, the source said Muhyiddin was more inclined towards Azmin.

“If the post of deputy prime minister is given to Bersatu, Faizal will be dropped,” the source was quoted as saying.

Azmin is the senior minister for international trade and industry and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) election director, while Hamzah is the home minister and PN secretary-general.

Rina and Faizal, the Bersatu deputy president, had come under heavy criticism from netizens recently after they stirred controversy amid the floods that happened in the peninsula last month.

Rina drew flak for using a water jet to wash an apparently clean patch of pavement while surrounded by cameramen, while Faizal was slammed for holding a ceremony to launch the ministry’s flood volunteer squad while thousands of victims were stranded waiting for help.

Jan 10 date for Azmin’s appeal on suit by Gombak voters

PUTRAJAYA: Gombak MP Azmin Ali’s appeal to strike out a lawsuit filed by 10 voters from his constituency for alleged deceit and breach of fiduciary duty as their elected representative is fixed for case management on Monday. This was confirmed by both lawyers, Nizamuddin Hamid representing Azmin and N Yohendra representing the voters, when contacted by Bernama after the case was heard virtually before a three-member panel, presided by Yaacob Md Sam, at the Court of Appeal. Judges S Nantha Balan and Nordin Hassan were the other panel members. The case management fixed on Jan 10 is to set the date to hear the appeal, according to the lawyers. In today’s proceedings, the court allowed Azmin’s application to regularise the record of appeal due to an inadvertent error concerning the applicability of a “Chief Justice’s Direction”. A practice direction is a supplemental protocol to rules of civil and criminal procedure in court and how it should function. This was after lawyer Daniel Choo Vern Kai, who is also representing the voters, did not object to the application. Lawyer Nurul Najwa Zainuddin appeared for Azmin. On June 10, 2021, the Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed Azmin’s application to strike out the suit filed against him by the 10 voters registered in the Gombak parliamentary constituency. On the same day, High Court judge Akhtar Tahir also rejected the voters’ application to strike out several paragraphs of Azmin’s statement of defence. On Nov 27, 2020, the voters filed a suit against Azmin for alleged deceit and breach of fiduciary duty as their MP through the “Sheraton Move” that caused the Pakatan Harapan government to collapse in February 2020. In their statement of claim, the voters are seeking, among others, a declaration that Azmin, as the Gombak MP, had breached his fiduciary obligations, deceived them during the elections in the constituency and also breached the representation made to them. They sought damages, including aggravated or exemplary damages, interests, costs and other orders deemed fit by the court. On March 12 last year, Azmin filed an application to strike out the suit citing that it did not disclose a reasonable cause of action and was frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of the court process.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.