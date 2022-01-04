GOOD ON KON YEOW & ZAIRIL – PENANG TO FILE COURT CHALLENGE TO REVIVE ‘3 ISLANDS’ PROJECT

KUALA LUMPUR: The Penang government has turned to the High Court here in an attempt to reinstate the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project.

In seeking leave to commence a judicial review, the state government wants the court to quash the decision of the department of environment’s appeal tribunal to revoke approval for the project on Sept 8, 2021.

The tribunal had ruled in favour of Zakaria Ismail and fellow fishermen to revoke approval for the project, which they said would affect their livelihood.

The state government claimed the tribunal’s decision was made on an “incorrect basis of facts”.

Former deputy state secretary Azhar Arshad affirmed an affidavit for the state’s judicial review bid.

“The tribunal failed to summon the state government, which was an aggrieved party, before the proceeding.

“The tribunal’s decision to set aside the PSR project had also contravened the Environmental Quality Act’s principles,” Azhar said in his affidavit.

The state government named the DoE, the federal government and Zakaria as respondents in the legal challenge.

FMT understands that the court documents have been served on the Attorney-General’s Chambers, representing DoE and the federal government.

High Court judge Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh will hear the bid to start the legal challenge on Jan 24.

The PSR project, covering 17sq km, involves the development of three man-made islands in the waters off Permatang Damar Laut, near Bayan Lepas.

It was mooted as a funding module for the RM46 billion Penang Transport Master Plan.

In March last year, the state government announced that SRS Consortium would reclaim one of the proposed three islands.

The company will pay RM3.8 billion to reclaim half of Island A as part of a 30:70 joint venture with a state-owned company, with the larger portion held by SRS Consortium.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

