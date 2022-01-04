ISMAIL SABRI TO APPOINT SNEAKY AZMIN AS DPM? – NAJIB & ZAHID WILL FLIP! – PERHAPS GPS’ FADILLAH MIGHT GET THE JOB – DESPITE ALL OF AZMIN CARTEL’S MANOEUVRINGS INCLUDING ZURAIDAH’S THREAT TO QUIT BERSATU FOR PBM

Ismail Sabri to appoint deputy prime minister?

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia may have a deputy prime minister again under the current administration led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Citing an unnamed source, Utusan Malaysia today reported Ismail Sabri met his predecessor and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday to discuss this matter and may make the announcement next week.

“Nothing’s been decided yet, it may be next week after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. By right Ismail Sabri should have met Muhyiddin today [yesterday] to discuss this matter in particular the minister and deputy ministers in Bersatu,” the source told the Umno-linked newspaper.

According to Utusan, there are three nominees who are all from Bersatu: Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

“However, Muhyiddin is leaning more towards Azmin. When Muhyiddin was prime minister he trusted Azmin to take over as prime minister when he was not around,” the source was quoted saying. RELATED STORY: Zuraida says will consider offer to be Parti Bangsa Malaysia president

The source said Ahmad Faizal’s chances to become deputy prime minister for Bersatu is still in early negotiation stages.

“Faizal Azumu’s position is still being negotiated because he is the deputy president for Bersatu, meaning he is the second most powerful man in Bersatu after Muhyiddin in the current Cabinet,” the source told Utusan.

If Ahmad Faizal is appointed DPM, then his current post as youth and sports minister will go to Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.

“This is to even out the number of Umno and Bersatu ministers in Ismail Sabri’s Cabinet,” the source told Utusan.

Malaysia currently does not have a deputy prime minister, which had been the convention until Muhyiddin became the eighth PM in February 2020.

It was not until July last year that Muhyiddin appointed Ismail Sabri to be his deputy. Subsequently, he stepped down from office, making way for the Umno vice-president.

Ismail Sabri continued Muhyiddin’s initiative when he became PM and appointed four senior ministers to his Cabinet.

They are: Azmin, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein from Umno, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof from Sarawak-based Parti Pesaka Bumiputera, and Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin from Bersatu. MM

Jan 10 date for Azmin’s appeal on suit by Gombak voters

PUTRAJAYA: Gombak MP Azmin Ali’s appeal to strike out a lawsuit filed by 10 voters from his constituency for alleged deceit and breach of fiduciary duty as their elected representative is fixed for case management on Monday. This was confirmed by both lawyers, Nizamuddin Hamid representing Azmin and N Yohendra representing the voters, when contacted by Bernama after the case was heard virtually before a three-member panel, presided by Yaacob Md Sam, at the Court of Appeal. Judges S Nantha Balan and Nordin Hassan were the other panel members. The case management fixed on Jan 10 is to set the date to hear the appeal, according to the lawyers. In today’s proceedings, the court allowed Azmin’s application to regularise the record of appeal due to an inadvertent error concerning the applicability of a “Chief Justice’s Direction”. A practice direction is a supplemental protocol to rules of civil and criminal procedure in court and how it should function. This was after lawyer Daniel Choo Vern Kai, who is also representing the voters, did not object to the application. Lawyer Nurul Najwa Zainuddin appeared for Azmin. On June 10, 2021, the Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed Azmin’s application to strike out the suit filed against him by the 10 voters registered in the Gombak parliamentary constituency. On the same day, High Court judge Akhtar Tahir also rejected the voters’ application to strike out several paragraphs of Azmin’s statement of defence. On Nov 27, 2020, the voters filed a suit against Azmin for alleged deceit and breach of fiduciary duty as their MP through the “Sheraton Move” that caused the Pakatan Harapan government to collapse in February 2020. In their statement of claim, the voters are seeking, among others, a declaration that Azmin, as the Gombak MP, had breached his fiduciary obligations, deceived them during the elections in the constituency and also breached the representation made to them. They sought damages, including aggravated or exemplary damages, interests, costs and other orders deemed fit by the court. On March 12 last year, Azmin filed an application to strike out the suit citing that it did not disclose a reasonable cause of action and was frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of the court process. FMT

MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

