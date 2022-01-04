STAND FIRM AGAINST THE ‘PITIFUL’ WAYS OF UMNO – BANK UNION PRAISES ISMAIL SABRI, ZAFRUL FOR STOPPING EARLY EPF WITHDRAWALS – ‘DON’T REPEAT THE MISTAKES OF PREDECESSORS. AFTER 60 YEARS, UMNO FAILED TO UPLIFT THE WAGES OF WORKERS. MANY OF THOSE WHO HAVE LESS THAN RM1,000 IN THEIR SAVINGS ARE FROM THE COMMUNITY UMNO REPRESENTS’

THE National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) today lauded the government’s decision to stop allowing people to withdraw their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings before retirement.

NUBE secretary-general J.Solomon said that people needed to dip into their retirement funds to tide them over a crisis was sign of an incompetent government.

“NUBE welcomes the firmness shown by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and EPF in disallowing further withdrawals from the workers’ retirement fund,” Solomon said.

“Dipping into the workers’ retirement fund during each disaster is not a wise approach. It is a universally accepted view that the governments, at both federal and state levels, are responsible for ensuring availability of sufficient basic necessities and their timely distribution to alleviate the hardships faced by flood victims.”

Umno leaders Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki are among the politicians calling on EPF to extend the i-Citra programme to allow additional withdrawals of up to RM10,000.

EPF has said that the EPF Act 1991 does not provide for withdrawals for natural disasters.

It said the law stipulates that the account 1 (70% of savings) is designated for retirement, while Account 2 (30%) is for discretionary withdrawals aimed at securing the future of the account holder.

The i-Lestari, i-Sinar and i-Citra withdrawals in the last two years were exceptions, it said, which were allowed to meet urgent cash flow needs during the lockdowns and Covid-induced economic slowdown.

The prime minister has said that government assistance for flood victims could reach up to RM10,000 for each household.

Those whose homes were destroyed in the floods could get up to RM61,000 in aid.

To this, Solomon said the government must be prepared increase its aid allocation should the assistance it has promised prove insufficient.

He reminded the politicians that the retirement savings of Malaysians have been significantly reduced by the early EPF withdrawals.

“It’s rather shocking that a high 28% (3.6 million members) have less than RM1,000 in their savings. Sadly, many of such pitiful contributors are from the community the political party Umno is representing,” Solomon said.

“We must accept the fact that the lack of sufficient savings is also, inter-alia, due to the absence of a decent wage increase for decades, and particularly, the lack of a living wage.”

Solomon said the lack of a decent wage structure was due to Umno’s failure to lift the wages of workers to match Singapore and other neighbouring countries.

He also slammed the unfair labour laws that have hindered workers and unions from demanding for a fair share of the profits.

“The Umno government of more than 60 years failed to uplift the wages of workers. For Malaysians, this age of unparalleled prosperity is causing great social dislocation.

“To add salt to the wound, the misappropriation of the sovereign fund of Malaysia by certain leaders has retarded income growth for ordinary citizens, to be cared for during such disasters.”

“We hope the government led by Ismail will not repeat the mistakes of his predecessors and prepare an immediate action plan for a decent living wage for workers so that they will have decent savings for exigencies and an appropriate retirement savings for social protection.” TMI

After KWAP, PKR MP claims Umno leaders out to ‘destroy’ EPF

A PKR MP has accused Umno leaders of trying to “destroy” the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) with their calls for Putrajaya to allow another one-off RM10,000 withdrawal following the recent floods. Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim (above) claimed Umno leaders had in the past also “nearly destroyed” the civil servant’s Retirement Fund (KWAP) with the loss of RM4 billion loaned to 1MDB. These days, he said allowing further EPF withdrawals would similarly destroy the private retirement fund. “From Umno’s president to its Youth chief want to gamble private sector workers’ savings in the EPF, supposedly in the name of helping the people affected by the floods. “Are Umno leaders bankrupt of ideas?” Hassan said in a statement. Within Umno, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki were among those who had urged the government to allow contributors to withdraw up to another RM10,000 from their own savings, after the previous i-Sinar dan i-Citra facilities. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also Umno vice-president, has so far reportedly said no such approvals will be announced. Hassan noted that EPF withdrawals amounting to RM101.1 billion had been performed under the three facilities since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, while around six million contributors were found to have critically low savings as of last December. “Do Umno leaders who claimed to be fighting for Malay rights know that 74 percent of EPF contributors are bumiputera? “Do Umno leaders know they have failed to protect the rights and interests of the poor Malays from the B40 group?” said Hassan. In resisting the latest calls for withdrawal permission, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz previously said around six million contributors will not benefit from the facility due to an insufficient savings balance. Repeated EPF withdrawal ‘sign of incompetence’ Separately, the National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) welcomed Zafrul’s stand, stating it would be unwise to allow such withdrawals after each major disaster. “It is a universally accepted view that the governments, at both the federal and state levels, are responsible for ensuring availability of sufficient basic necessities and their timely distribution, to alleviate the hardships faced by flood victims. “It is particularly critical now, in the seven states hit by floods recently,” said NUBE general secretary J Solomon in a statement. “Therefore, NUBE is of the view that the scheme and incentives announced by the prime minister may assist the flood victims and when it is insufficient, the government should increase the allocation of its resources accordingly. “But to be obsessed with dipping into the EPF during every disaster is a sign of an incompetent government and sadly the said politicians are from the ruling government,” said Solomon. Further, he said previous withdrawals had only compounded the bigger issue of an absence in decent wage increase or living wage, as well as other losses in EPF funds through alleged corruption. “To add salt to the wound, the misappropriation of the sovereign fund of Malaysia by certain leaders has retarded income growth for ordinary citizens to be cared for during such disasters. “Therefore, NUBE hopes that the government led by Ismail Sabri will not repeat the mistakes of his predecessors and prepare an immediate action plan for a decent living wage for workers so that workers will have decent savings for exigencies and appropriate retirement savings for social protection,” said Solomon. MKINI

