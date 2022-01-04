HEADLESS-CHICKEN MALAYSIA WITHOUT A GOVT, ALSO WITHOUT AN OPPOSITION – INDEED, INCOMPETENT ANWAR’S TIME HAD PASSED LONG AGO – MUKHRIZ IS RIGHT, A LOT OF PEOPLE EVEN WITHIN HARAPAN HAVE BEEN SAYING IT – YET ‘TIN KOSONG’ REFUSES TO BUDGE & DAP, AMANAH ARE TOO CHICKEN TO DUMP HIM

Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir is of the opinion that Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim is no longer in contention for the race to be prime minister.

“I think his time has passed. I think a lot of people have been saying this within Harapan themselves.

“It’s time for a new set of people to take over,” Mukhriz told BFM in an interview yesterday.

Mukhriz said this when asked if he had “any issues” with Anwar being Harapan’s prime minister candidate after he said Pejuang will not discount the possibility of a pact with Harapan.

“I’m not discounting that possibility (of working with Harapan). We are still open to discussions.

“However, we have certain issues (we need to raise) about how the Malay electorate feels about Harapan,” he said.

When asked if he had ambitions to be prime minister, Mukhriz said: “I must be ready for any kind of possibilities.”

For now, Pejuang plans to field 120 candidates for the next parliamentary election.

Mukhriz said potential partners now include Warisan and Muda whom Pejuang is “very close” to.

Pejuang, he added, will be focussing on rural Malay-majority constituencies.

Should Pejuang form another coalition, it will be the fourth prominent coalition at the national level after BN, Harapan, and Perikatan Nasional.

Pejuang is an off-shoot of Bersatu, which in turn is a splinter of Umno.

Currently, Pejuang has four MPs.

MKINI

.