MOTHER NATURE CLOSES IN ON ‘TOPSY-TURVY, NO ONE KNOWS WHAT’S GOING ON’ MALAYSIA – RIVERS IN 5 STATES AT DANGER LEVEL, 243 LANDSLIDES SO FAR & NO LET UP IN CONTINUOUS RAIN

Rivers in 5 states at danger level

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents in Pahang, Selangor, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka have been warned that rivers in these states are still at the danger level, and are advised to be on alert and follow the instructions given by the authorities.

The department of irrigation and drainage (DID) said that in Pahang, Sungai Serting at Padang Gudang Bridge (Bera), Paya Gintong Station (Jerantut), and Sungai Pahang in Kuala Krau (Temerloh) are at the danger level and showed an upward trend.

Other rivers in the state, namely Sungai Pukin in Rompin, Chegar Perah Bridge Station (Lipis) and Sungai Luit in Kampung Subuh (Maran), though still at danger level, showed a downward trend.

In Selangor, Sungai Langat at Bukit Changgang in the Kuala Langat district was also at the danger level but with a downward trend.

As for Johor, two rivers in Segamat district – Sungai Lenik at Ladang Chaah and Sungai Segamat in Segamat town – are at the danger level with an upward trend, while Sungai Tangkak at Kampung Seri Makmur remained unchanged at the danger level.

In Negeri Sembilan, Sungai Muar in Pekan Rompin, Jempol district, and in Kampung Berembang, Kuala Pilah district, is reported to show a declining trend although still at the danger level.

In Melaka, Sungai Melaka at Melaka Pindah (Alor Gajah) is at the danger level but with a downward trend, but in Batu Hampar (Melaka Tengah) it is reported to be rising, while Sungai Kesang in Telok Rimba (Jasin) remained at the danger level with no change.

Seven new landslides

Meanwhile, the minerals and geoscience department reported additional landslides today involving seven areas in Sabah, six in Negeri Sembilan and one in Johor.

The total number of landslides stands at 243 in nine states, including Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu and Sarawak.

The latest landslide occurred in Sabah at two residential areas in Kinabatangan – Kampung Sagaliud Seberang in Jalan Sagaliud and Kampung Warisan in Jalan Bukit Garam.

Also affected were road areas in Ranau district at Jalan Bongkud, Jalan Stadium, Jalan Tambunan-Ranau and Jalan Timbau-Melinsau, Ranau and Jalan Nangoh Paitan (Kanibongan).

In Negeri Sembilan, landslides affected three road areas – Jalan Seremban-Port Dickson, Jalan Karak-Tampin and Jalan Talang Ulu, Kg Lubuk Kadam, and housing areas in Tampin and Gemas.

In Johor, a landslide was reported to have occurred today at Taman Bukit Pelali in Pengerang district.

Orange level weather warning

Weather-wise, the meteorological department (MetMalaysia) issued an orange level bad weather warning with continuous heavy rain for Pahang and Johor until tomorrow.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said the districts involved are Rompin in Pahang and Mersing in Johor.

MetMalaysia also issued a yellow level continuous rain warning for Kemaman (Terengganu), Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan (Pahang), Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol, Tampin (Negeri Sembilan) and Melaka.

An alert level warning was also issued for Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru (Johor) and Sandakan, Telupid, Kinabatangan and Beluran (Sabah).

Nadma called on state and district disaster management committees to be activated for high-risk areas and raise their preparedness.

“The committees are also to ensure that each evacuation centre is complete with basic necessities and is ready to be used,” the agency said. BERNAMA

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY . BERNAMA

.