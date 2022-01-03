DALAI LAMA TO SPEAK AT ABIM’S INTER-FAITH CONFERENCE ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim) and the Tibetan Buddhist Culture Centre Malaysia (TBCCM) are teaming up to host an inter-faith conference that will feature the Dalai Lama.

This is the second time the two associations are hosting a talk.

The Islam-Buddhism Eco Dialogue (Ibed 2022) will be conducted online between Jan 15 and Jan 16 and will be focusing on climate change.

“Abim views climate change with serious concern. We stress that the major disasters occurring in recent times including those currently faced by our country are the impacts of climate change happening around the world.

“We must be aware that the phenomena triggering this climatic turmoil are the result of our greed which has carelessly sacrificed environmental balance.

“Among the clear consequences of climate change are unexpected rainfall, as well as global warming that is impacting our lives,” said Abim president Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz.

Speakers include University Malaya’s Osman Bakar, who is one of the primary movers of Ibed 2022. Osman specialises in Islamic philosophy and mathematics.

Other speakers include The Institute of Ismaili Studies’ Reza Shah Kazemi, The Buddhist Dharma Center’s KL Dhammajoti, Buddhist scholar Bhikkhuni Dhammananda, and the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia’s Azizan Baharudin.

Topics include ecology from the perspective of Quranic and Buddhist Scriptures, environmental sustainability and the role of civil societies in sustaining ecological health, among others.

