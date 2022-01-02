FLOODS 2.0 – WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE IN MALAYSIA – FROM NORTH TO SOUTH, EAST TO WEST – IT’S ‘HIGH TIDE’ TILL JAN 5

PETALING JAYA: The situation in Negeri Sembilan is getting worse with many major roads closed to traffic due to multiple landslides and floods as the rain continues to pour.
An infographic from the state’s public works department (JKR) as of 6am today showed six roads closed due to danger from landslides, including the Selangor-Kuala Klawang, Kuala Klawang-Ampangan and Jalan Palong Utama roads.
According to a 3.13pm update on the social welfare department’s (JKM) Info Bencana website, the number of evacuees rose to 1,930 from 1,767 earlier today.
Tampin seems to be worst-hit, with relief centres nearing full capacity in several areas in the district, closely followed by Jempol.
Repah assemblyman Veerapan Superamaniam said they had been working to supply evacuees with food, beverages and other household items.
He said the flood conditions in Kampung Dusun, Jalan Clonlee, Kg Batu Belang and Taman Pinggiran Madjid were under control as the rain had stopped around 5am there.
Meanwhile, in Jelebu, Kampung Chennah village community management council (MPKK) chairman Rosmadi Ariff told FMT that as of 12.15pm the water level at Sungai Kenaboi was still at a stable level, although the rain had not stopped since yesterday.
Sungai Kenaboi is just 50m away from some of the villagers’ homes and Rosmadi said the water level in the river was usually an indicator of floods.
“Right now, it looks manageable but the water seems frothy and is moving very fast. This indicates that the water level will rise soon if the rain does not slow down.
“So far, 93 families from Kampung Chennah, 16 Orang Asli families from Kampung Tohor and 20 families from Kampung Dusun Kubur have been affected by the floods,” he said.
Yesterday, he told FMT that the rising river level was a matter of concern for residents as floods had washed away a bridge in the area last month. The bridge has since been repaired. FMT
More flood evacuees in 5 states
The state disaster management secretariat reported that 18 areas in Telupid were flooded, followed by Kota Marudu (10) and one each in Paitan, Beluran and Sandakan.
Five more relief centres were opened in Kota Marudu, bringing the total number of centres in the district to seven, to accommodate 969 people from 353 families
Two centres were opened in Paitan to accommodate 50 people from 13 families while Beluran recorded 38 evacuees from eight families at one centre and Sandakan with 61 evacuees (17 families) at one centre.
In Pahang, the second wave of floods saw an increase in evacuees, totalling 986 as at noon, from 649 in the morning, at 38 relief centres.
The state disaster management committee secretariat reported that Jerantut in the latest district to be hit by the second wave of floods, after Raub, Lipis, Maran, Bera and Rompin.
Since the first round of floods on December 18, 11 relief centres are still open in Temerloh and Pekan, where 1,063 victims are housed, while the last centre in Bentong was closed today after all the 92 victims returned home.
The secretariat also reported the closure of some roads, namely Jalan Sungai Lembing in Kuantan, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan (Maran), Jalan Kuantan-Segamat (Pekan) and Jalan Kuala Lipis-Jerantut (Jerantut) as well as Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut and Jalan Paya Luas-Perlok, both in Temerloh.
According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s (DID) official portal, water at seven rivers has exceeded the danger level, with three of them in Lipis, namely Sungai Tanum at Chegar Perah, Sungai Lipis at Benta and Sungai Jelai at Lipis Jetty.
The others are Sungai Pahang at Paya Gintong (Jerantut), Sungai Pahang at Kuala Krau (Temerloh), Sungai Serting at Padang Gudang (Bera) and Sungai Luit at Kampung Subuh (Maran).
In Malacca, there was a slight increase in the number of flood evacuees at noon to 1,225 (313 families) from 1,122 (279 families) at 8am today.
State Civil Defence Department director Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said all the victims were from 14 areas in Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah (seven) and Jasin (three).
“A total of 682 victims (186 families) are at nine relief centres in Alor Gajah, while 493 victims (117 families) are at six centres in Melaka Tengah and another 50 people (11 families) at two centres in Jasin,” he said in a statement today.
In Johor, Kota Tinggi became the third district to be hit by floods where 1,827 people from 466 families have been evacuated as at noon, compared with 1,646 people (425 families) at 8am today.
State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said four more relief centres were activated – three in Segamat and one in Kota Tinggi – bringing the total number of centres in state to 32. At present, there are 30 centres in Segamat and one each in Kota Tinggi and Tangkak.
“In Kota Tinggi, 16 people from four families are accommodated at Sekolah Kebangsaan Teluk Ramunia, Pengerang, while in Tangkak, 40 people from 10 families are taking shelter at Sekolah Agama Bandar Tangkak,” he said in a statement.
Water in two rivers in the state was reported to have exceeded the danger level, namely Sungai Segamat at Bandar Segamat and Sungai Tangkak at Kampung Sri Makmur, Tangkak, while that in four rivers has exceeded the warning level.
The four rivers are Sungai Muar at Kampung Olak Sepam, Muar; Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap, Muar; Sungai Lenik at Ladang Chaah, Segamat; and Sungai Kesang at Telok Rimba, Tangkak.
In Negri Sembilan, according to the latest data on the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana application, the number of evacuees has increased to 2,166 (555 families) at 18 relief centres at noon from 1,767 (460 families) at 16 centres in the morning.
In Kelantan, according to the InfoBencana application, the number of evacuees has dropped to 255 (94 families) at three relief centres in Kuala Krai and Jeli at noon from 308 (109 families) in the morning.
Meanwhile, according to the DID portal, water in all major rivers in the state has receded to below the danger level, with four rivers still above warning level – Sungai Kelantan at Kuala Krai; Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas; and Sungai Kelantan at Kusial, Tanah Merah.
In Terengganu, one relief centre in Kemaman was closed, hence reducing the number of flood victims to 137 (42 families) at noon from 147 (44 families) in the morning, according to the state disaster management committee secretariat.
Dungun is the only district affected by the floods in the state, with two centres still open – Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Shukor, with 68 people (20 families) and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Pasir Raja, with 69 people (22 families).
Water in major rivers in the state has also receded to below the danger level, with two rivers still above the warning level – Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak, Besut and Sungai Kemaman at Rumah Pam Paya Paman, Kemaman. – Bernama /TMI
BERNAMA/ MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
