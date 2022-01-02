T’GANU YOUTHS FIGHTING WITH BANGLADESHIS FOR JOBS IN KL – AND WHO TO BLAME BUT PAS WITH ITS BRAND OF TWISTED ISLAM – ‘IF THE STATE GOVT CONTINUES SUCH POLICIES, T’GANU WILL BE STIFF COMPETITION TO BANGLADESH AS AN EXPORTER OF LABOUR, ALBEIT DOMESTICALLY,’ WARNS RAJA KAMARUL

PETALING JAYA: The PAS-led Terengganu state government has failed to create employment opportunities and has instead become an exporter of labour like Bangladesh, says an Amanah leader.

Terengganu Amanah chairman Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah said the youths in the state have been forced to seek work in Selangor factories.

He also criticised the state government for failing to provide any significant help or guidance to youths in their pursuit of higher education and better career prospects.

“This has resulted in the youths not having opportunities and losing interest in working in Terengganu. They then seek to move to the Klang Valley,” he said in a statement.

“With such an attitude, Terengganu will provide stiff competition to Bangladesh as an exporter of labour.”

Alias Razak (right) flagging off a group of youths who were heading to Selangor to work in an electronics factory. (Facebook pic)

He also claimed the state government’s policies – such as restrictions on entertainment, leisure, and tourism – had kept many investors and entrepreneurs away from the state.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Terengganu state executive councillor Alias Razak was seen flagging off a group of local youths who were heading to Selangor to work in an electronics factory.

Alias said the move was part of Terengganu PAS’ manifesto in the 2018 general election to provide 20,000 job opportunities.

He also congratulated the Terengganu human resources development centre for its efforts in “reducing the unemployment rate in the state”. FMT

