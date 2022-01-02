T’GANU YOUTHS FIGHTING WITH BANGLADESHIS FOR JOBS IN KL – AND WHO TO BLAME BUT PAS WITH ITS BRAND OF TWISTED ISLAM – ‘IF THE STATE GOVT CONTINUES SUCH POLICIES, T’GANU WILL BE STIFF COMPETITION TO BANGLADESH AS AN EXPORTER OF LABOUR, ALBEIT DOMESTICALLY,’ WARNS RAJA KAMARUL

Terengganu Amanah chairman Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah said the youths in the state have been forced to seek work in Selangor factories.
T’ganu PAS flayed for ‘competing with Bangladesh’
In a statement today, Terengganu Amanah chief Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad (above) said the state government had recently organised an official “send-off” for a group of locals to work in an electronics factory in Selangor.
Exco member Alias Razak remarked that the jobs placement scheme was the efforts of the Terengganu Human Resources Development Centre (THRDC) in reducing unemployment in the state.
For Raja Kamarul, outsourcing labour was the wrong approach towards resolving unemployment as the problem in the state has roots in a lack of investments.
Investors, he said, are not attracted by moral policing measures, which he claimed was the preoccupation of the Terengganu government instead of economic development.
“Although Terengganu produces many good secondary school graduates, there are no efforts by the state government to nurture them.
“This forces them to seek employment in the Klang Valley, which is administered by Pakatan Harapan.
“If the state government continues such policies, Terengganu will be a ‘stiff competition to Bangladesh’ as an exporter of labour, albeit domestically,” said Raja Kamarul.
He also accused the state government of appointing PAS members from other states to sit on GLC boards.
“It is as though there aren’t enough people from Terengganu who are qualified for such positions,” said Raja Kamarul. MKINI
