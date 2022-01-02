SLOW-COACH KHAIRY SLIPS BEHIND SARAWAK – LAND OF THE HORNBILLS TO VACCINATE CHILDREN AGED 3 TO 11 FROM FEB 1 – WHEN WILL ‘MALAYA’ START?

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak is expected to begin vaccinating children aged three to 11 against Covid-19 from next month, says deputy chief minister Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the state government had made preparations for the vaccinations, which have become crucial as physical classes will resume after the state moves to Phase 4 of the national recovery plan tomorrow.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to be administered to children are different from those given to adults, he said.

“The health ministry is expected to launch the Covid-19 vaccination programme for children aged under 12 in February, using the Pfizer-BioNTech doses for paediatric vaccinations,” Borneo Post quoted him as saying today.

Sim reminded people in Sarawak to take the Omicron variant seriously as experts have predicted that the variant will be infecting the community by the end of the month.

“Despite Omicron not showing serious effects, it spreads faster.

“Do not take this lightly,” he said, adding that the lackadaisical public attitude on the variant would create more challenges for healthcare workers in the state due to the lack of resources.

He, however, said he was glad that Sarawakians had responded positively by getting their booster shots, which has led to the state recording the highest rate of booster recipients in the country so far.

