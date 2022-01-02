SLOW-COACH KHAIRY SLIPS BEHIND SARAWAK – LAND OF THE HORNBILLS TO VACCINATE CHILDREN AGED 3 TO 11 FROM FEB 1 – WHEN WILL ‘MALAYA’ START?

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak is expected to begin vaccinating children aged three to 11 against Covid-19 from next month, says deputy chief minister Dr Sim Kui Hian.
He said the state government had made preparations for the vaccinations, which have become crucial as physical classes will resume after the state moves to Phase 4 of the national recovery plan tomorrow.
“The health ministry is expected to launch the Covid-19 vaccination programme for children aged under 12 in February, using the Pfizer-BioNTech doses for paediatric vaccinations,” Borneo Post quoted him as saying today.
Sim reminded people in Sarawak to take the Omicron variant seriously as experts have predicted that the variant will be infecting the community by the end of the month.
“Despite Omicron not showing serious effects, it spreads faster.
“Do not take this lightly,” he said, adding that the lackadaisical public attitude on the variant would create more challenges for healthcare workers in the state due to the lack of resources.
He, however, said he was glad that Sarawakians had responded positively by getting their booster shots, which has led to the state recording the highest rate of booster recipients in the country so far.
KJ defends study on need for second booster dose
PETALING JAYA: Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin has defended the ministry’s study on the need for a second Covid-19 booster vaccine dose for certain people, stating that this is done as the latest scientific findings emerge.
“For now, we know that a booster dose is needed… (and) we conduct studies from time to time as new scientific data emerges,” he said on Twitter.
Khairy had said yesterday that the ministry was conducting its own study after a foreign study found that Sinovac’s two-dose regime followed by a Pfizer booster was less effective against the Omicron variant.
His announcement was widely criticised by netizens.
One Twitter user tagged Khairy and the ministry after sharing a news article on the need for a fourth injection against Covid-19.
“This is why people don’t trust vaccines any more,” said the Twitter user.
In his reply to the Twitter user today, Khairy said variants such as Delta or Omicron did not exist when Covid-19 vaccines were developed.
He also noted how when Covid-19 was first detected, it was known as a “novel”, or new, coronavirus — which would inevitably go through mutations.
He added that the ministry’s response to the virus needed to change as it gained more understanding about the mutations.
A total of 6,329,155 booster doses have been administered in the country as of yesterday.
On Friday, a study by researchers at Yale University, the Dominican Republic’s health ministry and other institutions revealed that Sinovac’s two-dose vaccine, followed by a booster Pfizer shot, showed a lower immunity response against the Omicron variant compared to other strains.
According to the study cited by Reuters, two doses of the primary Sinovac vaccine and a Pfizer booster shot produced an antibody response similar to a two-dose mRNA vaccine.
