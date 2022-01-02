‘BOSSKU’? AH, YES. THE MAN WHO KNOWS NO SHAME – THAT’S HOW THE WHOLE COUNTRY SEES & RATES CONVICTED THIEF NAJIB – EVEN AS BN MEDIA TRY TO HYPE HIM UP AS THEIR PM10 CANDIDATE – ‘ACTUALLY NAJIB WAS NOT BAD WHEN HE WAS PM’

Conviction not enough to shame Najib

‘He officiated WCEF without iota of shame.’

WCEF: Najib brushes off tycoon’s embarrassment, points at Dr M links

Betul Malu Bukan Maluapa: An apple does not fall far from the tree. Former prime minister and former Umno president Najib Abdul Razak was found guilty in the RM42 million SRC International case.

He was fined RM210 million and sentenced to 12 years of jail by the High Court. But unlike politicians in some countries who hang their heads in shame after being caught and convicted, Najib attended the World Chinese Economic Forum (WCEF).

He walked into the hall without an iota of shame, which is the brand of Umno, a party Dr Mahathir Mohamad once helmed as well.

And since SRC International took a RM4 billion loan from the pension fund for civil servants Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) and has been unable to meet the loan repayments, is Najib and his family going to take over the loan? Or are Malaysians ending up carrying the huge debt?

Since the Court of Appeal has affirmed the High Court’s verdict, when is this Bossku going to start serving his 12-year jail sentence? This is guaranteed to wipe off the smug smile from the most corrupted ex-prime minister’s face.

Cocomomo: Dear National Embarrassment, you have been found guilty of blatant theft and corruption by the High Court and confirmed by the Court of Appeal.

While many of us do not like Mahathir’s racist statements, I am sure that the Umno and/or Perikatan Nasional governments would have already brought charges against him even if there was a hint of corruption like they have against DAP leader Lim Guan Eng.

There is a vast difference between being a convicted person like you and one on whom there are unproven perceptions.

OrangePanther1466: At least Mahathir and former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew did not, and need not, hide their business relationships.

Anyway, it is quite irrelevant to the subject being discussed in that a convicted criminal was honoured by the invitation to open the WCEF and be the key guest at its gala dinner.

It is interesting to note that the leader of a new political party, Pejuang, with only four MPs, is being targeted by Najib and Umno. Why are they still afraid of Mahathir who is clearly a spent force today, or is he?

FairMalaysian: Seen from various angles, both Najib and Mahathir are a shame and embarrassment to Malaysians. One was the leader of corruption, the other destroyed the very fabric of this country.

We can only watch and get distressed from a distance at how there are still those supporting them who don’t give a hoot about where this country is headed to.

What’s more, any sense of shame seems to have gone when we hear the MACC leaders, the agency trusted to weed out corruption, are themselves involved in perceived acts of corruption.

The stoic silence from the accidental Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the current MACC chief Azam Baki from these accusations shows how deeply corruption seemed to have entrenched itself.

The few who still hold the flame of honour have to round up these “perverts” and continue the shaming war against them. They have to be dragged out of their “hideouts”.

Wira: Najib is a convicted criminal. There is no doubt about that. Another undeniable fact is that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) called 1MDB the largest kleptocracy ever.

Those who claimed to represent the Chinese invited this crook. They have insulted the global Chinese.

Property magnate Lee Kim Yew is wise to dissociate himself from the pool of opportunists looking for future favours in case misguided voters make Najib prime minister again.

GreenRabbit1287: If companies want to show that they are against corruption, they should boycott the event. In fact, if they support good corporate governance, all sponsors should stand together to also boycott the event.

Sadly, as one can see, no one corporation was brave enough to boycott the event. I hope no banks were sponsors.

And really, shame on WCEF and its office bearers for supporting a corrupt official. So what is the message they are sending? That they support corruption?

MalaysiaBoleh: This confirms my view that big business in Malaysia prefers the Najib administration over the current administration, which is more religious, racist, and inward-looking.

Najib’s administration was more ‘progressive’ or ‘international looking’ compared to the current administration.

To me, both Najib’s administration and the current administration are as corrupt as ever. Umno will forever be racist and corrupt. But businesses are choosing one that is more ‘progressive’ and has an international mindset.

YellowCarp6706: In the first place, WCEF should not invite Najib as he has many cases to settle.

I don’t believe these committees, which are made up of Tan Sri and Dato Seri, are so naive. Many of them could still have links to MCA and are thinking of business opportunities. Thus, they choose Najib as he has potential, power, and influence.

Vote4changejohor: Yes, it is a shame indeed for WCEF to invite a convicted criminal to the gala dinner as well as to officiate its event. The excuse given by the organiser is lame.

This should not have happened at all. It is going to drag down the prestige of this event and its future. The organiser should have exercised due care about the reputation of its key speakers and the guest of honour.

The failure to prevent the above shameful episode of inviting felons to grace their event has tainted the reputation of WCEF much more than people can imagine. No accolades for the WCEF. – MKINI

IF there is a 15th General Election (GE15) this year, Last Christmas, the hit 1984 song by Wham!, might sum up the mood of Opposition voters.

To paraphrase the song:

“Last GE14, I gave you (Pakatan Harapan) my heart / But the very next day (ie 22 months, before the Pakatan government fell), you gave it away / This year, to save me from tears / I’ll give it to someone special.”

The results of the Melaka and Sarawak polls last year in which Pakatan lost badly – PKR didn’t win any seats in either election and DAP won fewer seats in its urban, Chinese stronghold – showed that sizable numbers of Opposition supporters are fed up with Pakatan.

Pakatan’s losses in those two state elections were consistent with its defeats in the by-elections after 2018’s GE14 – even when Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia was part of the “alliance of hope”.

Some in the Opposition crowd gave their heart (votes) to Barisan Nasional/Perikatan Nasional/Gabungan Parti Sarawak, or did not go out to vote, as indicated by the low voter turnout in Melaka (65.85%) and Sarawak (60.67%).

Arguably, the fear of Covid-19 resulted in Pakatan losing seats which they could have won. But the unkept GE14 promises (then Pakatan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s infamous “manifesto bukan kitab suci” – the manifesto is not a bible – comment angered many people) and Pakatan shenanigans like fielding political “frogs” in the Melaka elections have turned off some of those who voted for the alliance in 2018.

Some of the anti-government crowd have also realised that politics is not black and white or good versus evil. In GE14, in the mind of the Opposition crowd, Pakatan represented good while Barisan represented “evil”. Now some of them realise that Pakatan might not actually be as “holier than thou” as they thought, and might even be similar to the coalition they had been programmed to hate.

“The Pakatan leadership trio of Anwar, Mat Sabu and Guan Eng, their brand has lost its appeal among Opposition voters. The three don’t inspire,” said a friend who used to be a Pakatan supporter that hated the Barisan government so much that he registered to vote for the first time at the age of 50 in 2017 just because he wanted to teach Barisan a lesson. He was referring to Opposition leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

“Actually, Najib was not bad when he was Prime Minister,” he added, referring to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who this voter had demonised in the run-up to GE14.

Don’t get me wrong, there are those who are still passionately against “Bossku” (as Najib is called by some of his supporters). These are the same people who were against Dr Mahathir, but PKR and DAP convinced them to support the Langkawi MP as prime minister, saying he was the only means of “saving” Malaysia.

My Pakatan friend is unlikely to go out to vote in GE15. He has given up on politics as “crooks have replaced crooks”. He sees the current leaders in the government and Opposition as dinosaurs who are dragging the country down. He said parties like Umno and DAP need dynamic and young leaders, not those tainted by scandals.

Playing devil’s advocate, I said Pakatan would still be able to manipulate him into hating the government: “The Timah whisky issue and the Selangor floods are making you angry at the government again,” I said.

“I won’t vote in GE15,” he reiterated.

One part of Last Christmas suggests my friend could change his mind: “Once bitten and twice shy / I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye / Tell me, baby, do you recognise me? / Well, it’s been a year, it doesn’t surprise me / ‘Merry Christmas’, I wrapped it up and sent it / With a note saying, ‘I love you’, I meant it / Now I know what a fool I’ve been / But if you kissed me now, I know you’d fool me again.”

I do believe if Pakatan “kissed” my friend again, he’ll be fooled again.

This GE15, who is the someone special the Opposition crowd will give their hearts to save themselves from tears?

Will we see “rebound politics”? Pakatan broke their hearts when its 22 months in power did not bring about the changes they had hoped for. These voters are on a rebound now and are looking for a party to fall in love with.

These broken-hearted voters could give their hearts up to an old lover: Barisan, which some of them see as a pillar of stability since it was in power for decades.

Or perhaps emerging third-force parties – such as the newly-registered Muda, Sabah-based Parti Warisan, and recently-launched Parti Bangsa Malaysia or Parti Kuasa Rakyat – will win their hearts.

But at the moment, these parties are new entities in national politics. None contested in Melaka and Sarawak, and we don’t know how the voters feel about them. They have to strategise how to woo these broken-hearted voters.

“A face on a lover with a fire in his heart (I gave you my heart) / A man undercover, but you tore him apart / Maybe next GE15, I’ll give it to someone / I’ll give it to someone special (Barisan/Perikatan/third force or back to Pakatan?).” ANN / THE STAR

